Eastside’s football team scored just three points in its Class AAAAA first-round playoff game, but that’s all it needed thanks to another dominant defensive showing.
The Eagles got a short field goal from kicker Jaydon Fain as time expired last Friday for a 3-0 victory over Southwest DeKalb, rewarding the defense for another exceptional performance. Southwest DeKalb, fresh off a 48-point outing against Northview, couldn’t come close to that effort on its visit to Covington.
But that’s nothing new.
Eastside (9-2) has won five straight, and has allowed only 10 points during that span — shutouts of Southwest DeKalb, Jackson County and Walnut Grove, three points to Loganville and seven points to Greenbrier. The defense also held region goes Apalachee and Johnson-Gainesville to seven points each.
The unit’s top performers have included Grayson Malcom (84 tackles, 11 for losses), Trace Nicholson (50 tackles, 11 for losses, three sacks), Kyle Shivers (58 tackles, 10 for losses), Christian Benson (67 tackles, 15 for losses, five sacks, 12 QB hurries), Samuel Button (36 tackles, 10 for losses, 4 1/2 sacks), Jean Claude Joseph III (63 tackles, seven for losses), Kevin Napier (41 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks, eight QB hurries) and Seth Martin (42 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, nine QB hurries).
The Eagles need that same level of performance Friday in a road game against Region 6-AAAAA champion New Manchester (8-3) in second round. New Manchester, which beat Hiram 21-17 in the first round, is a Douglas County school that opened in 2011 and is in the playoffs for only second time (the first was 2014).
New Manchester leans heavily on a passing attack that averages 189.4 yards — Rico Jones has thrown for 1,342 yards and 13 touchdowns, and Deandre Houston has thrown for 741 yards and nine TDs. The top receivers are Horatio Fields (49 catches, 903 yards, seven TDs) and Malik Laurent (46 catches, 630 yards, nine TDs).
Teondre Carter is the team’s top rusher with 581 yards and eight TDs, though the Jaguars average only 67.1 yards on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.