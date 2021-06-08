Three area high school baseball players earned honorable mention all-state honors this week from the Georgia Dugout Preview.
In AAAAA, Eastside’s Kyle Shivers, a junior second baseman, was a first-team selection and teammate Cade Mitchell, a senior pitcher, made the second team.
Rockdale County’s Deshaun Strane was honored in Class AAAAAA after a standout freshman season for the Bulldogs. The outfielder/right-handed pitcher hit .404 with 10 RBIs, 18 runs, three doubles, three triples and 17 stolen bases. He also made five appearances as a pitcher.
