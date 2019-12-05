The All Region 4-AAAA Football Team was released late Wednesday night with several Eastside Eagles and Salem Seminoles being named after being voted on by the league’s coaches.
The team included 18 representatives from Eastside and seven from Salem. Jeff Haynes, who was featured on both sides of the ball for the Eagles in his senior year, took home one of two Iron Man awards handed out to the region’s best two-play players.
Haynes led the Eagles in receiving with 530 yards and scored six touchdowns despite missing three games. On defense, Haynes recorded 21 tackles, defended eight passes and posted two interceptions, including a pick six.
Senior place kicker, punter Ezra King was named the region’s Special Teams Player of the Year. The senior averaged 43.3 yards per punt and booted a season-long 65-yarder against Woodward Academy. King also converted 44 of his 45 extra point attempts to pair with six made field goals.
Three Eagles were named to first team rosters including senior quarterback Noah Cook, who threw for 1,849 yards and 17 touchdowns. Cook was joined by Sincere Johnson, the region’s top all-purpose athlete who rushed for 597 total yards - 339 rushing and 159 receiving - to pair with 12 offensive touchdowns.
Senior offensive lineman Bryant Byrd was the final Eagle to be named to a first team roster.
Three Seminoles were rewarded spots on offensive first team rosters Wednesday starting with sophomore running back Willis Sheppard. The 5-foot-9 back rushed for 1,108 yards and scored nine touchdowns. In 10 games, Sheppard rushed for 100 yards or more five different times.
Senior wide receiver Xavier Eutsey was named to the first team wide receiver list for the Seminoles in his first season playing high school football. Eutsey caught 49 passes for 658 yards and scored four touchdowns in only eight games.
Salem senior Zay’Quion Key was an offensive lineman first team recipient, joining Eastside’s Byrd, Woodward Academy’s Cab Bennett, McDonough’s Jonathan Douglas and Druid Hills’ Miles Norris-Nobles.
Rounding out the Eagles with offensive honors includes wide receiver Dayton Green (second team), offensive lineman Pierce Downs (second team), running back Dallas Johnson (honorable mention), offensive lineman James Amos (honorable mention) and Jaylen Farmer (honorable mention).
Three more Seminoles were named to offensive rosters including junior quarterback Daniel Scott (second team), junior tight end Brian Sloan (second team) and junior offensive lineman Bryce Johnson (second team).
On defense, Salem’s Jamel Goulbourne was the lone Seminole to make a roster. The Southeast Missouri commit was named to the first team linebackers roster and was joined by Eastside’s Trace Nicholson.
Eastside junior defensive back Devin Brown was named to the first team senior defensive lineman Marc Jackson (second team), defensive lineman Marc Jackson (honorable mention), defensive lineman Kevin Napier (honorable mention), defensive lineman Christian Benson (honorable mention), lineback Kyle Shivers (honorable mention) and defensive back Saabir Berrian (honorable mention) rounded out the recipients for the Eagles.