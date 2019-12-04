Eastside's Chauncey Wiggins
Eastside's Chauncey Wiggins

 DALE ZANINE

MCDONOUGH -- Leading McDonough by one point in the closing seconds, No. 4 ranked Eastside could only watch as senior Warhawks guard Jay Greene launched a three-pointer from the wing looking to steal the win.

Fortunately for the Eagles, Greene’s shot missed long to secure a 46-45 victory in their second Region 4-AAAA contest of the season. With the win, the Eagles improve to 6-1 on the season and 1-1 in region play.

14 points from junior guard Jaylen Woods led the Eagles in scoring. Woods scored eight of his 14 in the fourth quarter including two three-pointers. Sophomore Chauncey Wiggins joined Woods in double figures with 12 points while Myles Rice was held to a season-low eight points.

The Eagles will be back in action at home Friday night to tangle with No. 3 ranked North Clayton.

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.