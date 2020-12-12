GRAY — Eastside’s football season came to an end Friday night with a 28-7 loss at Jones County in the Class AAAAA quarterfinals.
The Eagles fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter, and that score held until Eastside scored early in the fourth quarter to trim the lead to 14-7. Jones tacked on a couple of scores to seal the win.
