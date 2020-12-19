Like football teams across the state and across the country, Eastside had to deal with its fair share of adversity in the fall of 2020, but the Eagles came out on the other side having recorded one of their best seasons in school history.
After Friday’s 28-7 loss at Jones County in the quarterfinals of the Class AAAAA state playoffs, Eastside finishes the season at 10-3 overall and 6-1 in Region 8-AAAAA. The Eagles took second in the region and recorded playoff victories over New Manchester and Southwest DeKalb before advancing to the Elite Eight.
Besides having to replace its starting quarterback five days before the first game, Eastside also was dealing with somewhat unfamiliar surroundings after moving up from AAAA to AAAAA and into a new region, which included historically strong teams like Clarke Central and Loganville.
“It was good for us,” said Troy Hoff, Eastside’s head coach for the past six years. “It fits us where we’re at for travel and there are some natural rivalries with closer teams. It was a good season.”
Although the disappointment of last Friday’s loss to Jones County was still echoing amongst the Eagles, Hoff more than once expressed his pride in the job his players and coaches did this season.
“With 10 minutes to play Friday night, it’s a 14-7 ballgame,” said Hoff, who has coached and taught at Eastside for 16 years. “We’re right there. We played a really good Jones County team that should make a deep run. We’re still pretty close to the fire. It’s one that hurts and we told our kids it hurts because of what you put into it and what it means to you and what you’ve invested in this program.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our kids handling adversity all year … taking care of our business and getting a No. 2 seed and winning two playoff games, one on the road. I’m proud of our kids and our staff for the way they handled themselves this year. There was plenty of adversity and plenty of times they could have made excuses but they didn’t.”
With the notable exception of the Jones County game, perhaps the biggest disappointment of the season was the Eagles’ 35-34 loss to Clarke Central, the only loss Eastside suffered in region play. The Gladiators, who won the region title but fell to Calhoun in the second round of state, trailed Eastside by 10 points at the half but came back late to score the winning touchdown and hold off a late Eastside drive.
The Eagles went on to claim victory in their next six games, including a thrilling 7-3 league victory over always-tough Loganville the week after the Clarke Central game.
“Coming out of the Clarke Central game, a great tough game, we were able to re-focus quickly,” said Hoff, now 51-17-1 at Eastside. “We knew we were a good football team and we’d moved forward in the season and at that point felt like it wasn’t a defining game for us or an ending to anything. We recalibrated our goals and we knew if we took care of our business and won out so we could be the No. 2 seed and host Game 11. And our guys bought into it. They knew they were a good football team and they were playing with confidence.
“I’m proud of how they came out of that game and went back to work. They didn’t look at it and sulk for two days and feel sorry for themselves. They knew we had to go on the road the next week and face a good Loganville team the next week.”
The Eagles’ 13-man senior class will graduate with a four-year record of 37-11, four playoff appearances, two quarterfinal appearances and the undying admiration of their head coach.
“I think that senior class really set a standard for our guys with leadership and how to handle yourself and just how to go to work every day,” said Hoff. “Those are the things we’ll look back at and remember from this team.
“Some of our guys weren’t involved in all those (games) over the last four years, but there were a lot of guys on that field Friday night that have had their hand in all 37 of those wins and have been part of some of those really tough losses.
“If you look at it, 37-11 is a pretty amazing number. They reached the Elite Eight two times in three-year-span. When you get to the Elite Eight you know you’ve accomplished something. That’s some big-time football with some tremendous programs. I’m proud of our kids and staff for being in that conversation.”
One senior Hoff singled out was Dayton Green, a reliable receiver and defensive back who moved to quarterback before Eastside’s first game when starting quarterback Jaylen Woods suffered a broken foot.
“I have to give Dayton Green credit for his toughness,” he said. “He’s a team captain, you know, and that situation kind of exemplifies what this team is all about. He’s a kid that would have been a wide receiver, and five days before our first game we move him to quarterback because Jay broke his foot. So we went 5-2 with a kid who had never played quarterback before. That just shows how dedicated he is and what his teammates think of him. That was a huge moment for us.
“We knew once Jay got back, he’d go to quarterback because he’d worked so hard to get to lead this football program, and Dayton goes back to wideout and makes that position stronger. So there was light at the end of the tunnel.”
The Jones County game brought heartbreak in another way when two of the Eagles’ senior starters (one a captain) had to sit out due to COVID contact tracing.
“It did get us at the end,” said Hoff. “We had a couple of seniors who weren’t able to play our last game, which is really unfortunate, due to contact tracing. They were both healthy so that part bothers me as a head coach. Take the win and loss aspect out of it — they just didn’t get that opportunity with their teammates.
“The loss was tough but we lost to a good football team, but the frustration comes from knowing those two kids didn’t get that opportunity. That’s hard and there aren’t a lot of words for it. If it’s an injury, it’s a clear-cut reason. But with (COVID), it’s hard because both kids were healthy. At the end of the day that’s what we dealt with all year, but a lot of teams got hit harder than we did.”
And perhaps Eastside’s greatest accomplishment in 2020 was that the Eagles got to play a full 10-game regular season schedule, something not a lot of teams can say this fall.
“It has been a grind and there’s been stress for the kids,” said Hoff. “You know at any moment around the state every week there were a large number of games that weren’t playing, which means a large number of teams weren’t playing. I have coaching friends that it happened to and it was unfortunate.
“So we kept talking to our kids about the great opportunity they had to get to play on Friday because across the state there were games that weren’t being played. I think our kids really bought into that and realized how fortunate they were.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.