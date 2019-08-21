COVINGTON -- While Eastside is still in the process of finding its identity heading into 2019, the Eagles will not enter their Week 1 road matchup with Ola High School in search of confidence.
The Eagles left last Friday night’s scrimmage against Walnut Grove exuding a high amount of confidence, due in large part to their 50-0 blowout victory over the Warriors. In their one and only scrimmage this offseason, head coach Troy Hoff left Sharp Stadium fairly pleased with his team’s performance.
“We were happy with how we played aggressively and fast,” Hoff said. “That’s always the starting point. Confidence is going to be dependent on how we prepare this week and how we’re ready. Coming off of the scrimmage, yeah, they should be in a good spot. We played pretty good football. But we’re not reading into that too much knowing that this week’s challenges are going to be more significant than we faced.”
Hoff and his Eagles will travel to Ola for the second straight season, a two-year deal the two football programs made prior to the 2018 season. Their first meeting was the first of 10 regular season victories for the Eagles, a game they won handedly, 42-17.
Eastside quarterback Noah Cook threw for a season-high 255 yards on 21 completions in the victory while also rushing for 103 yards. All-in-all, Cook, now a senior, was responsible for 28 of the Eagles’ 42 points on two passing and rushing TDs.
With an experienced Ola defensive line returning, anchored by junior defensive end Devin Lee, Hoff said it will take sound play by the Eagles’ offensive line. The Eagles return two standout seniors to their line in Pierce Downs and Bryant Byrd.
“Their (defensive) front is aggressive and has good size,” Hoff said. “It will be the point of attack for us. Taking care of the line of scrimmage is going to be a big deal. That is where the challenge starts for us every night, but I definitely think that is the strength of Ola’s defense.”
The Eagles’ inexperienced front seven on defense will be tasked with slowing down Ola senior quarterback Hunter Kautz. The Eagles held Kautz to just 69 yards passing last season and intercepted him twice. On the ground, Kautz ran for 59 yards on 16 carries.
Keeping Kautz in check will be a big point of emphasis for the Eagles’ defense on Friday night.
“Anytime you have to account for the quarterback as a dual-threat player, it raises your concern level on defense because that’s the extra guy,” Hoff said. “Whether it’s in the read game, or if it’s designed, or whether it’s a situation where the pocket breaks down, you need to be aware of him as an athlete. He can extend plays and that’s huge in this game.”
The Eagles’ defense will also have to account for standout senior running back Karl Kennedy, who rushed for 111 yards on 14 carries against them last season.
The duo of Kautz and Kennedy are who Hoff calls the heartbeat of the Ola offense.
“Those two guys are both good players,” Hoff said. “I would say offensively, it’s going to run through them. (Kautz) throws the ball well and moves well. (Kennedy) has great speed. Every time he touches it, there’s a chance he can go the distance with it. Combine that with their good sized offensive line up front, that definitely presents some challenges.”
Game planning Week 1 is a challenge in itself, regardless of player personnel, Hoff said. Without much film to go off of, making sure his team plays fundamentally sound football will be key in his team leaving McDonough with a victory.
“You don’t know a team’s true identity yet,” Hoff said. “You know who their playmakers are and if they have guys coming back. You probably know of their base schemes and what they’re trying to do. But in a scrimmage with only the body of work of maybe 2-3 quarters with the older guys and no live special teams, you’re not seeing the whole picture.”
So you go back to last year, you cover your bases and you add in some things that you think they’re going to do. Early on in the season, everyone is kind of in that same boat of, even if the coaching staff hasn’t changed, there’s still going to be those new wrinkles based off of their personnel changes.”
As far as Hoff’s team is concerned, getting a basis on what their identity is entering Week 1 has yet to become fully clear. While Hoff said he is starting to get a good idea as to what their 2019 makeup will look like, a true assessment will only come once they begin playing games that count.
“With a limited sample size and so many new players on defense, I think that’s going to continue to evolve as to who we are and what we do well,” Hoff said. “I’d love to have those answers right now, but I think it’s getting clearer to us. We’ve got some guys stepping up as far as who’s playing where and how many reps they’re playing. That always takes care of itself.”
While their team confidence may be high entering Friday, Hoff knows all too well how things can change under the true test of a regular season game.
“Our kids came out with a lot of energy last Friday and we were competing against someone else, but everyone knows the game is cranked up another level this week because it is for real,” Hoff said. “We’re going on the road and it’s going to be a packed house. Last year was a great environment to play in. For Week 1, this is everything that we want it to be.”