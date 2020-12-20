Eastside’s football program racked up the honors on the All-Region 8-AAAAA Team, voted on by the league’s head coaches.
The Eagles’ James Amos (offensive line), Dallas Johnson (running back) and Cole Shannon (H-back/fullback/tight end) made the first-team offense, while the first-team defense featured teammates Nick Benton at defensive back, Seth Martin and Kevin Napier at defensive line and Grayson Malcom at linebacker. Kicker Jaydon Fain also made the first team.
The second team included offensive lineman Jaylen Farmer, defensive back Devin Brown, defensive lineman Sambo Button, linebacker Trace Nicholson and punter Rodney Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.