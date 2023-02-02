Eastside senior Kenai Grier signed Wednesday with the Kennesaw State University football program, joining five other Eagles during a signing celebration at the high school.
The 5-foot-9, 200-pound running back rushed for 1,625 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, earning Region 8-AAAAA Offensive Player of the Year honors. Grier also was an all-state honorable mention selection. In four seasons, he rushed for 3,042 yards and had 700 receiving yards.
The University of the Cumberlands (Ky.) signed two Eastside seniors, defensive back/wide receiver Jordan Edwards and running back/linebacker Dvon Duplessis. Edwards had nine catches for 128 yards and 37 tackles as a senior. Duplessis had a team-high 100 tackles (20 for losses) and nine sacks last season.
Athlete E’Sean Arnold, a 6-1, 190-pound quarterback and safety, signed with Charleston Southern University (S.C.). He threw for 658 yards and accounted for seven TDs on offense last season, and had 63 tackles on defense.
Defensive back Aeron Gresham signed with Catawba College (N.C.). He had 36 tackles as a senior. Eastside senior D.J. Henderson, who rushed for 471 yards and three scores, signed with Westminster College (Penn.).
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents