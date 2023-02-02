DSC_0963.jpg

Eastside’s Kenai Grier rushes the ball against Salem.

 Staff Photo: Sydney Chacon

Eastside senior Kenai Grier signed Wednesday with the Kennesaw State University football program, joining five other Eagles during a signing celebration at the high school.

The 5-foot-9, 200-pound running back rushed for 1,625 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, earning Region 8-AAAAA Offensive Player of the Year honors. Grier also was an all-state honorable mention selection. In four seasons, he rushed for 3,042 yards and had 700 receiving yards.

