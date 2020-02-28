COLLEGE PARK -- The Eastside Lady Eagles lost an epic soccer match to Region 4-AAAA foe Woodward Academy Thursday evening at Colquitt Stadium in College Park.
Eastside (3-2, 0-1 4-AAAA) entered the match ranked seventh in Class AAAA, the highest state ranking ever for the girls side.
Although the Woodward Academy Lady War Eagles (2-1-1, 1-0 4-AAAA) entered unranked, they have a recent history of success having advanced to the Elite 8 in 2018 and 2019, the Sweet Sixteen in 2017 and the Final Four in 2015 and 2016.
In an evenly played first half, a foul called in the Eastside box with only 1:21 left resulted in a penalty kick for the Lady War Eagles that gave Woodward a 1-0 lead at the half.
That penalty kick goal would prove to be the difference in a well-played match between two very good squads.
In the second half, Woodward increased its lead to 2-0 on a rocket fired from 27 yards out that went just over Eastside keeper Anna Shelton's outstretched arms with 24:38 to play.
Less than three minutes later Eastside's Lizzie Teasley pulled one back on a beautifully executed corner kick that bent into the net to make it 2-1.
With roughly 18 minutes left to play, Eastside defender Karissa Aldridge made a terrific stop at the Eastside goal-line on a shot that cleared all but Aldridge that would have added to Woodward's lead.
"Tough loss today," Eastside head coach Joel Singleton said. "We played a very good game versus a very good team. Unfortunately we couldn't pull out the win. I felt we were the more deserving team but the final score didn't show that.
"Our defense was excellent today. They held strong the entire night. Woodward Academy had one earned goal and it was on a terrific shot. Anna Shelton continued to play well in goal. Our offense had some chances but we just couldn't get enough.
Next up for Eastside is a Tuesday trip to Hampton, another Region 4-AAAA foe. The girls kickoff the evening at 5:30 pm with the boys match to follow at 7:30 pm.
"I'm proud of the girls. They fought all night, Hopefully we can use this to continue to grow and get better. All of our goals are still ahead of us."
