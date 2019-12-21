COVINGTON -- 3,255 days had surpassed since the last time the Eastside girls basketball team strolled into Newton’s gymnasium and walked away with a victory.
The Eagles trailed the Rams after each of the first three quarters and found themselves down by three points with under 1:30 remaining, but the Eagles wouldn’t be denied a victory after closing out the game with a 12-3 run to win 68-62 Saturday night.
Eastside head coach Gladys King, who entered the matchup 1-14 against Newton dating back to her coaching days at Rockdale, was all smiles after taking down the Rams on their home court.
“We’ve always been the underdog and we’ve always gotten our butts kicked by Newton,” King said. “It’s good competition and I like the big stage where they have to come out and make the girls compete. It’s a win they deserve because they’ve been working hard just like any other team. I’m just happy with the win.”
With 3:41 remaining in the game, King and the Eagles called a timeout after watching their deficit grow to four points, 54-50 thanks to an Ashanti Wright corner three-pointer for the Rams.
The Eagles (7-3) scored out of the timeout on a T’Niah Douglas layup, but play was quickly halted after it was realized that six Eagles were on the court during the possession. Per the rules, the Rams (9-3) were awarded two technical free throws and the ball, but the Eastside basket would count, trimming the lead to 54-52.
“I told Alysee (Dobbs) that she could check back in and I didn’t tell the young lady that I was taking out to come out,” King said. “They both went out on the floor, so it was a coaching mistake.”
Newton’s Alise Akridge missed both tech free throws for the Rams, but an Ashleigh Norris layup on the ensuing Rams possession stretched the lead back out to four, 56-52.
Following a Dasia Burgess layup and a Wright miss for the Rams, Dobbs knotted the game at 56-all on a tough drive to the basket with 2:30 remaining.
The Rams were able to stretch their lead back out to three points after a pair of Akridge free throws and a Tijunna Freeman free throw, setting up arguably the biggest play of the game for the Eagles.
Already on the wrong side of two buzzer-beaters earlier in the game, Eastside’s Douglas buried a three-pointer at the top of the key with 1:14 remaining to knot the game at 59-all.
“(Dasia) had gotten a foul before that and I was just telling her that I had her back,” Douglas said of her three-pointer. “I didn’t think it was going to go in, but it went in. It felt so good.”
The Rams nearly grabbed a 61-59 lead on the ensuing possession when Freeman worked her way to the basket before getting blocked by Eastside’s Burgess with one minute remaining. The Eagles were able to corral the rebound and earn free throws on the other end by Dobbs.
“It felt good,” Burgess said of her block. “We could not let them score. If they would have scored, they would’ve had the momentum. So I had to get that block.”
Two Dobbs free throws gave Eastside a 61-59 lead and the Eagles never looked back. Eastside scored their final seven points of the game at the free throw line on 7 of 8 shooting and held the Rams in check on the defensive end.
The Rams missed their final eight shots of the game dating back to Norris’s layup with just over three minutes remaining.
“We played good (defense),” Burgess said. “We played man-to-man (defense). I’m proud of my team. I feel like this was the best defensive game that we’ve played all together.”
Douglas finished the game with a team-high 23 points on 8 of 12 shooting while Burgess chipped in with 19 points and six rebounds.
“I’m really happy,” Douglas said after her performance. “I could have done a little bit more on defense, but I’m really happy about what I did tonight. I really showed out and played my best.”
Dobbs finished one rebound shy of a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing nine rebounds in the win.
“This is a special group to me,” King said. “I’ve had them for all four years. I wanted them to be able to experience this kind of win and this kind of atmosphere.”
King said that while their victory over the Rams will be celebrated, it will be short-lived.
“We celebrate today and tomorrow,” King said. “That’s it. Monday, we’re back in the gym because we’ll play during the break at Ola.”
Norris led the Rams in scoring with 19 points while Wright scored 17. Freeman joined Norris and Wright in double figures with 14 points in the loss.