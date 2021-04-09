The Eastside girls soccer team’s mantra and game plan for the 2021 season has been “Score First.” And for the most part, the Eagles have been successful in that endeavor.
“There’s a lot of talent here and a lot of game experience,” said coach Joel Singleton, who has led the program for a dozen years. “When you put those two things together, you think of a mature or savvy team.
“They don’t get too flustered – they stay pretty calm. And they’re aggressive. They like to go out and get with it from the start. Our motto is ‘Score First’ because it puts pressure on the other team. And other than just a couple of games, we have scored first. That set the tone for our season.”
Ranked No. 5 in Class AAAAA (where they moved just this year), the Eagles beat Johnson last Friday in their final Region 8-AAAAA match and will square off against non-league foes Mountain View and Heritage-Conyers after spring break. Eastside is 11-2-1 overall and 5-1 in the region, which gives the team a No. 2 seed in the state tournament.
Eastside’s only losses have come to Woodward Academy and Greenbrier (which figures to claim the region championship and No. 1 seed in the postseason) and the Eagles tied with North Oconee, ranked No. 2 in Class AAAA. The team has won five consecutive games and seven of their last eight and Singleton said the Eagles are starting to fill in the boxes on their to-do list.
“Our goal every year is the playoffs,” said Singleton. “We knew we’d be competitive and I really felt we had a chance to compete for a region championship but I also knew that on any given day we’d be lucky to get one of the four (postseason) spots; it’s that competitive.
“We’ve played our game and we’ve played well and we knew first or second was attainable. The girls were disappointed with our loss to Greenbrier in our first region match, but I told them that everything we wanted was still in front of us – to get to the playoffs and get a home game. When you get to the playoffs, anything’s possible. I would say it’s been on par for what we were hoping for.”
With an experienced team, Eastside has been high-powered on offense with 67 goals and miserly on defense, allowing only 19 goals. The Eagles have pitched seven shutouts and have scored a season-high 10 goals in four games. Eastside defeated three region foes – Loganville, Clarke Central and Jackson County – by a single goal.
When asked which side of the field he felt was stronger, Singleton responded with one diplomatic word.
“Balance,” he said, adding, “The experience is everywhere.”
Singleton lauded several players for their work on defense, including senior goalkeeper Anna Shelton, a four-year starter who will play collegiately at South Carolina-Upstate; senior team captain (and four-year starter) Lauren Gates, junior three-year starter Jordan Jones; sophomore Karissa Aldridge; senior Lily Oftedal; and junior Hannah Scharf.
“That group has been very consistent,” said Singleton. “I’ve got any number of those girls that can play somebody one-on-one and hold their own. The experience and maturity has made a big difference.”
Offensively, senior Aralyn Everette leads the way with 24 goals and 13 assists, and has 99 career goals. Singleton said had it not been for the abrupt end of the 2020 season, Everette – who will play at Georgia College and State University – would have had no problem reaching the school record of 112 goals, although she could still conceivably do it.
Junior Katie Oakley got off to a hot start with 10 goals, but was injured against Woodward Academy in the sixth game of the season and hasn’t yet returned, although Singleton said he believed she’d be available for the postseason. Junior Lizzie Teasley has added 10 goals and junior Bailey Love has chipped in 12 assists and three goals.
Eastside had a substantial postseason run in 2019, reaching the state’s Elite Eight, and the Eagles have reached the Sweet 16 on two other occasions. This could very well turn out to be one of the best teams in school history.
“We’ve been able to find something that works – pushing for more ball movement, trusting each other and still trying to attack early,” said Singleton. “By doing that, we’ve been able to maximize our strengths, so I’ve been real pleased and the girls have responded well. Our goal is to keep winning. That’s been positive.”
