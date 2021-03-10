The high flying Eastside Lady Eagles welcomed the Class AAAAAAA South Gwinnett Lady Comets to Homer Sharp Stadium and posted a 10-0 victory on Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles scored quickly, netting the game-winning goal on a Sophia Leal corner kick that Aralyn Everett headed down into the South Gwinnett goal just 43 seconds into the match. Three minutes later, Leal sent a long ball to Everett who one-touched a cross that glanced off a Lady Comet defender before Lizzie Teasley put it into the net to put the Lady Eagles up 2-0.
Teasley scored again when Eastside goalkeeper Anna Shelton punted a ball that bounced once before Everett headed it forward to Teasley who played the ball around the keeper before firing a shot into the net to make it 3-0 with 31:34 left on the first half clock.
With 27:56 on the clock, Lauren Davis sent a beautiful long pass to a streaking Everett on the right sideline. Everett played the ball around the Lady Comet keeper and fired it into the goal to give the Lady Eagles a 4-0 advantage. On a South Gwinnett goal kick, Bailey Love one-touched the ball to Everett who kicked the ball over a defender, raced to gain possession and then turned the ball towards the goal before firing a shot from close range that made it 5-0 with 18:42 left to play in the opening half.
At the 9:41 mark, Love sent a short through ball to Davis, whose shot rebounded off the South Gwinnett keeper and into the goal to put Eastside ahead 6-0 at the half.
Eastside's outstanding defensive unit held the Lady Comets in check throughout the game with Lady Eagle goalkeeper Shelton having to make only one true save.
Teasley scored two goals in 25 seconds early in the second half. The first came off an Everett shot that was blocked across the goal mouth by the South Gwinnett keeper before Teasley charged in to put it in the back of the net with 34:59 left to play. A double assist, that began with a flighted ball from Mia Mostek to Everett who crossed the ball from the right side to Teasley who fired it into the goal, followed with 34:34 on the clock. With an 8-0 lead, Everett scored off a Love corner kick with 22:27 remaining before Mostek ended the match due to mercy rule with 19:53 on the clock off a ball from Everett. The 10-0 non-region win improved the Lady Eagles to 7-2-1 overall.
The Eastside Eagles boys match was cancelled earlier in the day.
The Eastside girls travel to Loganville to face the 8-AAAAA rival Red Devils beginning at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Red Devils (4-4-0, 0-2-0) have lost three straight to Clarke Central, Walnut Grove and Flowery Branch after a strong start.
