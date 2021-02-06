The Eastside Lady Eagles soccer team (2-0-0) won their second match of the young season Friday night at Sharp Stadium 2-0 over the Union Grove Lady Wolverines (1-1-0).
Senior Aralyn Everett notched her 5th goal of the young campaign and her second game-winner just over 10 minutes into the game. Junior Katie Oakley launched a throw-in that Everett headed down and through the legs of a Union Grove defender before she shot it past the goalkeeper to give the Lady Eagles a 1-0 lead. That goal would be the only one of the 1st half by either team.
Lady Eagle goalkeeper Anna Shelton made two outstanding defensive plays early in the 2nd stanza. with 36:45 left to play, Shelton came off her line to kick the ball away from a Lady Wolverine to end a breakaway at the top of the 18-yard box and within 30 seconds took the ball off the foot of another attacker just inside the box.
Oakley recorded her 6th goal of the season at the 33:52 mark when she out-dueled Union Grove's goalkeeper in the air for sophomore Lauren Davis' cross. Both players ended up flat on the pitch but Oakley recovered quickly and touched the ball into the net to give Eastside the 2-0 lead. Lady Wolverine goalkeeper, and captain, Emelie Taylor made several terrific saves throughout the game that kept Union Grove in the match.
With 11:30 left to play, Shelton made another great defensive play to take the ball off the foot of a Lady Wolverine before she could fire a shot at the Eastside goal. Later, with only 1:36 remaining on the clock, Shelton and sophomore Karissa Aldridge combined to block a Union Grove attack before junior Jordyn Jones cleared the loose ball out of the scoring area to preserve the Lady Eagles second clean sheet in two matches.
After the match Lady Eagles Head Coach Joel Singleton said; "This was a great team performance vs a great Union Grove team. I felt we could do some things against them offensively and we made enough plays to grab a lead and stick with it. Katie and Aralyn both kept them off balance all game as they attacked relentlessly."
Regarding the defensive effort, Singleton added: "Our defense was especially stellar tonight. The Wolverines had some dynamite playmakers and our girls rose to the occasion. Anna Shelton made several game-saving stops and the defense continued to support her efforts. The play of Lauren Gates, Jordyn Jones, Karissa Aldridge and Lily Oftedal on defense was big all night."
Singleton added: "Our midfield continues to make big plays in the transition game and I feel like that will continue to become a strength as we get used to playing together more. We played all 14 available girls and all 14 had a big impact on the match."
In the boys' match that followed, Union Grove (1-1-0) took a 1-0 lead just before the halfway mark of the 1st half scoring a goal with 20:40 on the clock. The Eagles Liam McGiboney would knot the match up on a header off a ball from Caleb Coggins. In the final six minutes of the 1st half, Tanner Beam would score the eventual game-winner when he converted a PK to put Eastside up 2-1 at the half. A scoreless 2nd half ensured the Eagles improved to 2-0-0 on the year.
