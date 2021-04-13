The Class AAAAA fifth-ranked Eastside Lady Eagles soccer team traveled to Lawrenceville for a match against the AAAAAAA Mountain View Lady Bears Tuesday evening. Although a non-region game, the outcome could possibly have a huge impact on the all-time Lady Eagles program history.
With a victory, the 2021 Lady Eagles would become only the third regular season 12-win team in Lady Eagles history.
After a scoreless first half, Mountain View (4-12-1) took the 1-0 lead 11 minutes into the second half. Playing their first match in 11 days, it took a while before Eastside found their usual rhythm, but find it they did. Aralyn Everett fired a shot that bounced off the Lady Bears crossbar. Not long after that the Mountain View keeper made a great save on a Lady Eagle header. Everett made a long throw-in just minutes later that Lizzie Teasley headed into the Lady Bears net near post for the equalizer with 11 minutes left to play in the match.
Although disappointing, the 1-1 tie leaves the Lady Eagles at 11-2-2 overall. They return home Thursday evening to meet old rival Heritage in their regular season finale. The Lady Eagles have only beaten the Lady Patriots once in all their previous meetings, and that was in the first game of the 2020 season. Heritage holds a 12-1-0 advantage in the all-time series. A win would make this years edition of the Lady Eagles 12-2-2, matching the all-time best regular season record set by the 2011 team.
The Eastside Eagles faced off with the AAAAAAA State Playoff bound Mountain View Bears (10-5-0) in the nightcap.
Coming into the match, Caden Coggins was leading the Eagles in scoring with 8 goals plus a PK in the OT win over Greenbrier. Demba Fofana had 6 goals plus a PK in the Greenbrier game while Ethan Manley and Liam McGiboney had scored 5 goals each. Tanner Beam was leading the Eagles in assists with 7.
The Eagles took it on the chin from the Bears. Trailing 5-0 at the half, it was 7-0 before Eastside's Hunter Kersh scored in the 65th minute to prevent the shutout. It was Kersh's 4th goal of the year.
The 9-1 loss leaves the Eagles at 7-6-1 with Heritage looming Thursday at Sharp Stadium. Heritage holds a 9-1-3 lead in the all-time series.
Thursday is Senior Night for Eastside. The Lady Eagles game starts at 5:30 pm followed by the Eagles match at 7:30 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.