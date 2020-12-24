Georgia junior defensive back Eric Stokes, an Eastside grad, has been named to the 2020 CBS Sports/247Sports All-America First Team.
The Southeastern Conference had a national-best 12 first-team selections and 17 selections overall.
Stokes, a native of Covington, was an Associated Press All-SEC First Team selection and was included on the Coaches All-SEC Second Team.
Stokes has started all nine games for the Bulldogs and has served as one of the team’s captains this year. He has 20 tackles this season, including 14 solo stops, and has a team-leading four interceptions. Stokes has taken two of those picks back for touchdowns, making him one of five FBS players this season to have a pair of pick-sixes. He is the third Bulldog all-time to return two interceptions for scores in a season (Jake Scott, Darryl Gamble).
