Georgia junior defensive back Eric Stokes, an Eastside graduate, was named the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Monday following Georgia’s 49-14 win at No. 25 Missouri, according to a league announcement.
It marks the first SEC weekly honor for Stokes in his career.
Stokes had two tackles and an interception that he returned 27 yards on Missouri's opening drive that put the ball at the Tiger 23-yard line. He is tied for the league lead with four picks and has returned two of those for touchdowns, which puts him at the top of the national list.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder helped anchor a defense that held Missouri to just 22 yards rushing (1.0 per carry) and scoreless for three quarters. He has played in all 37 games his first three seasons with the Bulldogs, and earned second-team All-SEC honors last year as a sophomore.
The No. 9 Bulldogs (7-2 SEC) host to Vanderbilt (0-9 SEC) on Dooley Field in Sanford Stadium this Saturday. SEC Network will televise the game at 12 p.m.
