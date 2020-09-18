Eastside grad Eric Stokes was named to the 2020 Preseason Coaches All-Southeastern Conference Football Team.
Stokes, a second-team selection, is a junior defensive back at Georgia. The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder was named earlier to preseason watch lists for the Bednarik Award (college defensive player of the year), the Jim Thorpe Award (nation’s top defensive back) and Bronko Nagurski Trophy (nation’s top defensive player). He also is on the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy, given to the player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.
Stokes was a second-team All-SEC selection as a sophomore after playing in 14 games with 13 starts. He had 38 tackles and a team-high nine pass breakups. He played in 13 of 14 games as a freshman in 2018, and started three of the season’s final four games.
