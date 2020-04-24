Ezra King’s kicking talents earned a big honor Friday, when the Georgia Sports Writers Association released its all-state list for the 2019 high school football season.
King, a senior at Eastside, was an all-state selection as the Class AAAA kicker after a stellar senior season. He will kick for Wofford College, choosing the Terriers over offers from Mercer, West Georgia and Gardner-Webb.
“Ezra played at a high level and was the backbone of our special teams units as both a kicker and punter,” Eastside head coach Troy Hoff said. “He had the ability to impact and change the game not only by scoring points, but also changing field position. He is very talented, but also has a tremendous work ethic both on and off of the field. He signed his National Letter of Intent with Wofford and we are excited to see him continue to develop and compete as an NCAA Division 1 student-athlete.”
King was 6 of 10 on field goal attempts last season with a season-long 45-yard field goal coming on two separate occasions against Salem and Hampton. King was 44 of 45 on extra point attempts and booted 47 touchbacks on 62 kickoffs.
He also excelled as a punter for the Eagles, averaging 43.3 yards a punt with a season-long 65-yarder against Woodward Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.