RINGGOLD -- Eastside head coach Heather Wood knew the moment her Eagles lost to Hampton in the Region 4-AAAA championship that their road to Columbus would be challenging.
While their loss to the Hornets still secured a first-round home playoff series, one the Eagles handled with relative ease, it was their second-round series that Wood expected to be stiff. What awaited the No. 3 ranked Eagles was a 145-mile trip to No. 1 ranked Heritage-Catoosa, Class AAAA’s defending state champions.
With only one team fortunate enough to make the trip to Columbus for the upcoming double-elimination state tournament, the Eagles fell short Tuesday against the Generals in a series they failed to score a run in.
After losing Game 1, 1-0 in nine innings, the Eagles’ season came to a close with a 2-0 loss in Game 2, leaving Wood and her team more frustrated and disappointed than anything with their goal of reaching Columbus stopped just two wins short.
“(Heritage) is a great team,” Wood said. “Hats off. They are extremely well-coached and talented. We just couldn’t get the bats going. It’s just that simple. Really, both of us, I think, should be in Columbus. It was just one of those years where I guess it just wasn’t meant for us. I hate how the brackets fell, but it is what it is. We kind of made that bed losing to Hampton.”
Game 1 featured both a pitcher and coaching dual between the two top-ranked teams.
No bigger opportunity to score for the Eagles trumped their seventh inning rally that saw Natalie Ray lead off the inning with a sharply hit single to center. A perfectly executed sacrifice bunt from Ava Anglin sent Ray to second with one out, leading to the games’ first big managerial decision.
The Generals elected to intentionally walk Lauren Burnett and pitch to Kailey Rusk, a decision that turned to gold for the home team. Rusk was struck out on three pitches which then set up an inning-ending groundout from Alysee Dobbs.
With a chance to walk the game off with a win in the bottom of the seventh, Rusk allowed a leadoff walk. Instead of pitching to cleanup hitter Carmen Gayler, Wood and the Eagles intentionally walked the right-hander. With runners on first and second with no one out, a sacrifice bunt off the bat of Madeline Stone moved both runners into scoring position.
Wood then intentionally walked Bailey Davis to set up a Rusk-Rachel Gibson matchup at the plate, a battle Rusk won with a 4-pitch strikeout. With the bases still loaded and two outs, Rusk ended the inning with a quick three-pitch strikeout to send the game into extra innings.
Following a quick 1-2-3 eighth inning for both Rusk and Gibson, Ray reached base safely again, this time on an infield single with one out in the ninth. With two retired thanks to an Anglin bunt out, the Generals intentionally walked Burnett again.
With Rusk standing at the plate with the go-ahead run at second, the junior struck out on four pitches to end the threat.
A near carbon copy bottom of Heritage's seventh inning followed in the ninth with Riley Kokinda reaching base safely before Wood issuing an intentional walk to Gayler. Another sacrifice bunt was laid down by Stone, leading to another intentional walk of Davis with one out.
With Gibson at the plate with a chance to win it with the bases loaded, this time the junior came through with a single to center on a 1-2 count to end the game with a 1-0 victory for the hosts.
In Game 2, the Eagles found themselves with a prime opportunity to take an early 1-0 lead in the second inning after a Rusk leadoff walk and a Dobbs sacrifice bunt. Gibson managed to work herself out of the jam, however after getting Heather Henderson and Jakirya Lemmons to pop out.
The missed scoring opportunity for the Eagles proved costly in the top of the third after a 1-out walk came around to score on a Zoe Wright double to left.
With Heritage leading 2-0 heading into the sixth, the Eagles put themselves in great position to get at least one run back. A double to left from Anglin was followed up by a walk from Burnett, setting up the Eagles with runners on the corners with one out.
Just two pitches into Rusk’s at-bat, Burnett was caught stealing at second. Already facing an 0-2 count, Rusk waved at Gibson’s next offering to end the inning without any runs being scored by the Eagles.
The Eagles were set down in order in the bottom of the seventh, ending the game and their season.
“She was the AAAA Pitcher of the Year last year,” Wood said of Gibson. “We knew what we were facing, but we were hoping that we could put it in play a little bit better and get some things going. Her best pitch is her rise ball, especially when her curve is working. She had great control tonight. We just couldn’t get our timing. The rise ball really killed us. And when you keep swinging at it, they’re going to keep throwing it.”
Despite her struggles at the plate, Wood commended the performances Rusk delivered in the circle for the Eagles after keeping one of the state’s top lineups at bay for most of the doubleheader.
“Kailey kept us in both games, (Game 1), especially,” Wood said. “Our defense did exactly what they were supposed to do. But in the end, not scoring any runs is going to be an issue no matter how many innings you go. I hate it for our seniors. I know what they’ve been this season.”
Eastside’s loss marks the end of Rusk’s career at Eastside. The Eagles also goodbye to Dobbs, both of whom received praise from Wood Tuesday night.
“She’s been amazing to coach,” Wood said of Rusk. “We’re certainly going to miss her next year. I know how bad she wanted it. Alysee, too. She’s been a great leader for us.”