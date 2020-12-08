Quarterfinal week in the state high school football playoffs usually means no school and Thanksgiving practice, offering a time to reflect on what’s behind and what’s ahead. But in typical 2020 fashion, that didn’t happen this year.
Schedule adjustments forced by COVID-19 adjusted the calendar and put the week off from school prior to the first round, so quarterfinal week this season is a normal school week for most with no holiday, cutting into that time for quarterfinal reflection.
While the timing is different, the Elite Eight is still an ideal time to appreciate what it means to be one of the handful of teams still in the football playoffs. And Eastside is one of the fortunate few in Class AAAAA.
“Any time you get to the Elite Eight, it’s special,” Eastside head coach Troy Hoff said. “With the quality of football in 5A in the state of Georgia, and you get down to eight in any class, you know you’ve accomplished something. For a (relatively young) program like ours, which is against some of the what I call established, older programs in the Elite Eight, the kids and coaches in my program have done a tremendous job.”
While the Eagles are thankful for what they have done to this point, they aren’t content with reaching the quarterfinals for the second time in three seasons. With a win Friday at Jones County, they can reach the semifinals for just the second time in school history — the first was in 2009, when they were in AAA.
They have reached this point with caution in their personal lives, avoiding some of the pitfalls created by COVID-19 exposure.
“What these kids have done and they’ve had to to go through weekly, sometimes it’s an unknown with other teams shut down, you’ve really got to credit our kids for being smart, but also taking the initiative to make some sacrifices because they knew this was important and what they wanted to do,” Hoff said.
Despite being careful with COVID, Eastside (10-2) faced considerable adversity early this season with an injury to starting quarterback Jaylen Woods five days before the season opener. It encountered what turned out to be a seven-game stretch without him, and left the coaches scrambling to find a quarterback.
They turned to senior Dayton Green, who was expected to be a top target for Woods as a wide receiver.
“Dayton Green on offense, I can’t say enough things about that kid,” Hoff said. “To take over at quarterback when he was going to be counted on as our No. 1 wideout, the job he did leading us and taking on that huge responsibility was big. He wasn’t a quarterback, wasn’t the backup quarterback. I don’t think he’d been a quarterback since rec ball if he even played it there. I’d have to check. But he’s a guy we trusted. He’s highly respected and a hard-working kid.”
Green steered Newton to a 5-2 start with the only losses coming on Sept. 18 to AAAAAAA Newton and in a 35-34 shootout with Clarke Central on Oct. 16. He completed 49 of 87 passes for 787 yards and nine touchdowns with just one interception, and rushed for 138 yards and another score.
Woods is back from injury and is 58 of 90 passing for 738 yards and four scores, allowing Green to return to wideout, where he has 15 catches for 188 yards and a score. Both quarterbacks benefited from the play of James Amos, Jalen Farmer and the linemen in front of them.
“The offensive line has played really well,” Hoff said.
That paved the way for a powerful running game led by Dallas Johnson, who has rushed for 1,376 yards with eight TDs and averaged 7.7 per carry. Sincere Johnson (406 rushing, 10 TDs) and Kenai Grier (435 rushing yards, seven TDs) also have been factors in the ground game for an offense that found a way around its early-season obstacle.
“We knew early on we had to replace more offensively this year and we would have a new quarterback and receivers,” Hoff said. “We lost a lot of production offensively (from last season) and we had more pieces coming back on defense. We felt like the defense had to be the unit to carry us early. You don’t tell kids that, but as a coaching staff we felt early in the season that would be the case, especially this season with as disjointed as it was with no spring ball, no 7-on-7 reps, that we would be behind offensively. And compound that with the injury to the guy would be our starting quarterback. But give our offensive staff credit for putting a plan together.”
The defense Hoff spoke of has delivered as expected, if not better.
In the last nine games, the Eagles have given up a touchdown or less in eight (the outlier was the game with Clarke Central). Through two playoff games, they have given up seven total points with a shutout of Southwest DeKalb in the first round, followed by another solid effort in last week’s 37-7 win over New Manchester.
Samuel Button (43 tackles, 12 for losses, 6 1/2 sacks), Seth Martin (44 tackles, six for losses, 2 1/2 sacks) and Kevin Napier (41 tackles, six for losses, 4 1/2 sacks) have been stellar on the line, and Napier also has blocked two punts and a field goal.
“It starts with the defensive line and they are all seniors, all captains,” Hoff said.
Grayson Malcom (88 tackles, 11 for losses, two sacks), Trace Nicholson (53 tackles, 11 for losses, three sacks), Kyle Shivers (58 tackles, 10 for losses), Christian Benson (77 tackles, 16 for losses, five sacks) and Jean Claude Joseph III (67 tackles, seven for losses) also have put up big numbers defensively. That unit will get a test this week from high-scoring Jones County (9-3).
The Greyhounds have won nine straight since an 0-3 start that included losses to AAAAAAA powers Grayson and North Gwinnett. In the playoffs, they edged Wayne County 27-25 in the first round and defeated Griffin 34-13 last week.
“They do everything very well and they’re very well-coached,” Hoff said of Jones County. “They’ve got good athletes across the board. They play physical football. They’re battle-tested. They played tough teams early on the schedule because they knew they had a good football team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.