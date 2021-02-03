COVINGTON — Eastside swept Dutchtown in a Tuesday doubleheader to open the high school soccer season.
The girls rolled to a 10-0 victory, while the boys won 2-0 on a goal by Caden Coggins in the 15th minute and a penalty kick goal from Liam McGiboney in the 37th minute.
In the girls match, Eastside fired 37 first-half shots, and senior Aralyn Everett opened the scoring 28:29 before halftime off a double assist that began when freshman Mia Mostek passed the ball to junior Bailey Love who forwarded it to Everett for what would prove to be the game-winning goal. Everett quickly secured a hat trick in just over 5 minutes when she scored on a shot by junior Katie Oakley that hit off the crossbar and into Everett's path with 24:30 on the clock and then off a long ball from Love to make it 3-0 23:12 before the half.
Later Oakley would score two goals in a span of 18 seconds when she scored off a ball from freshman Sophia Leal at the 7:41 mark then again off a great ball from Love at the 7:23 mark to put Eastside up 5-0 at the break.
Senior goalkeeper Anna Shelton made the Lady Eagles defensive play of the match early in the 2nd half when the Lady Bulldogs had a long breakaway that Shelton had to come 15 yards off her line to block up and over the Eastside goal at the 37:42 mark. Immediately following that play, Everett started another quick strike sequence scoring off an assist from senior Lauren Gates with 36:36 left to play. It was Everett's fourth goal of the match.
Oakley followed with an unassisted goal at the 34:45 mark and added another with 33:21 on the clock off an assist from Everett to make it 8-0. Oakley would score her fifth goal of the match with 25:26 left to play off a terrific long ball from Gates. The final goal of the match was netted by freshman Abigail Morgan when Everett sent the ball across the Bulldog goal mouth that Morgan fired into the back of the net to end the match 10-0 with 18:51 remaining on the game clock.
