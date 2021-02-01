Eastside hopes a milestone soccer season is a special one for the boys and girls teams.
The Eagles plan to celebrate — hopefully with a multitude of victories — their 25th season of varsity soccer this spring. That they are able to play at all is a cause for celebration after the 2020 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 openers will be their first matches since a doubleheader victory over Luella on March 10, 2020, when the girls won 7-2 and the boys won 5-1.
Eastside’s girls finished 5-3 and 2-1 in the region (reaching as high as No. 7 in the state rankings), while the boys went 5-3-1 and 2-1 in the region (setting a program best by reaching second in the state rankings) during the shortened 2020 season. Both are eager to complete a full season as they did in 2019, when the teams combined for a 27-8-2 record.
During the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, the Eastside soccer program has maintained the consistency with a pair of longtime head coaches — Joel Singleton is in his 12th season with the girls team and Champ Young is in his 10th season with the boys team.
Singleton enters the season with a 101-77-5 overall record and five Eastside state playoff teams, including a 2019 team that reached the Elite Eight and set the program record with 15 wins. That team also broke the school record for goals in a season, finishing with 104, and had a final state ranking of No. 8. The 2019 team also started what has been a solid run of defense by the Eagles, who have limited their opponents to 32 goals in 28 matches over the past two seasons.
Young has an overall record of 85-57-8 and has led six Eastside teams to the state playoffs, including five straight from 2015 thru 2019. The pandemic kept that streak from reaching six in a row last spring.
Young also played at Eastside, where he was a member of the first two boys state playoff teams. Those teams were both coached by current Eastside principal Jeff Cher, including the 2001 Region 8-AAA champion squad, still the only Eastside soccer team to be crowned region champ. The 2002 team recorded double-digit wins for the first time in school history.
Eastside got the season rolling with scrimmage games last week at Ola.
The girls won 2-0, scoring a goal in each half. Freshman Sophia Leal’s shot caromed off an Ola defender and into the net for the game’s first goal. Junior Katie Oakley scored a goal off an assist from fellow junior Bailey Love early in the second half to make it 2-0. The Eagles stacked up the scoring chances in the second half, but never added a third goal. Meanwhile, the defense limited Ola to few opportunities.
“(Our) defense was excellent,” Singleton said. “Anna Shelton had seven saves and we played possession on our half for the majority of the game.”
The Eastside boys battled to a 0-0 draw with Ola.
Both Eagles teams shift this season into Region 8-AAAAA, which features Apalachee, Clarke Central, Greenbrier, Jackson County, Johnson-Gainesville, Loganville and Walnut Grove.
