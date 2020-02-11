PERRY -- Eastside’s Austin Wilson made quick work of his first three opponents at last weekend’s sectionals before earning a 3-2 decision to claim the 120-pound title.
The standout sophomore will be joined by James Brundage, Cameron Fleming and Seth Martin at the Class AAAA state meet this week, all of whom did enough to qualify for the 16-man bracket in Macon.
Wilson’s run to the title began with back-to-back pins before earning a 16-3 major decision over Central Carrollton’s Pacey Couch in the semifinals. Wilson went on to defeat Cartersville’s Giles Turner 3-2 in the title match.
Both Fleming and Martin settled for sixth-place finishes. Martin began his tournament with back-to-back wins before losing his last three matches. Martin lost 9-4 to Troup County’s Michael Irvin in the fifth-place bout.
Fleming had a near identical run to that of Martin’s after winning his first two matches before losing his last three. Fleming lost in a close match, 5-3 in the semifinals before getting pinned in his final two bouts.
Brundage took seventh on the day and had to earn his way in after losing his quarterfinals match 10-0. Brundage rebounded with a pin of Cartersville’s Eoin Neal before winning his seventh-place bout 7-2 over Hampton’s Chance Carter.
The tournament also featured its fair share of disappointments for Eastside wrestlers Zack Cason and Kyan Bennett. After qualifying for last year’s state tournament at 120 pounds, Cason’s run was cut short Saturday after finishing in ninth.
Competing at 132 pounds, Cason clost his quarterfinals bout and went on to lose in the second round of the consolation bracket 4-3 to Perry’s Jordan Karchella, ending his chances of qualifying for state.
Cason went on to win his ninth-place bout and considered a state alternate. Bennett, one of Eastside’s favorites to make the state tournament, had his season come to an abrupt end after suffering a concussion on Saturday.
