Eastside senior Sincere Johnson committed Tuesday to the North Carolina Wesleyan (N.C.) football program.
The running back helped the Eagles to a 10-3 record and a state quarterfinal appearance last season, rushing for 409 yards and a team-best 10 touchdowns. He also had 18 catches for 142 yards and another score.
