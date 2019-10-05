LOCUST GROVE -- A great test awaited both Eastside and Luella Friday night in the two teams’ second Region 4-AAAA contest of the season.
For the Eastside Eagles, things have seemed to get back on track with two straight wins after starting the year 0-2. For the defending 4-AAAA Champions, they entered play Friday still very much in charge of their destiny, tied for first in the region with Woodward Academy.
For Luella, the Lions got a check in the win column with a 35-6 victory over Druid Hills in their first region game of the season, but they faced a great test Friday night against the visiting Eagles.
Eastside got the opening kick and after a few connections from quarterback Noah Cook to receiver Jaylen Woods and a long run by Dallas Johnson, they were in Luella territory. However, the drive stalled and they were later forced to punt.
Luella ran two plays before quarterback Jamal Vazquez fumbled on third down. The ball was scooped up by Eastside’s Sambo Button, who then returned it for an 18-yard touchdown. Ezra King booted the extra point to give Eastside a 7-0 with 7:13 left in the first quarter.
After a failed fourth down by Luella and an Eastside punt, the defense went to work again, forcing another turnover on an interception by free safety Jalen Davis to close the first quarter.
Offensively throughout the 1st half, Eastside had promising moments on offense, but could not capitalize and were forced into more punts by a surprisingly stingy Lion defense. But with 2:44 left in the half, the Eagles put together a five-play, 58-yard drive, capped off by a Kenai Grier 1-yard touchdown run.
With the extra point, Eastside went into the locker room up 14-0 at the half.
The third quarter saw a lot of the same for both teams as Luella would start fast in a drive, but sacks and other miscues would continue to prevent the Lions from getting into the end zone. Eastside had some of their own blunders, as well.
After getting the ball with 7:25 left in the third and going on a 13-play drive down to the Luella 16-yard line, King missed a 26-yard field goal keeping the score at 14-0 heading into the fourth quarter.
Luella would go on a long drive at the beginning of the final stanza. but once again, could not cap it off with points.
Eastside got the ball back with 6:28 left and promptly marched on a five-play drive, highlighted by a Cook to tight end Grayson Malcom 20-yard touchdown strike. King's extra point was good to end the scoring for the evening.
Head Coach Troy Hoff credited his defense with setting the tone.
"We were able to capitalize on some mistakes they made,” Hoff said. “I think if you look at us offensively the first half, we played behind the chains the whole first half. But it was self-inflicted. They were making plays, so our defense did a really good job with that."
When asked if Luella did some things to affect their offense, Coach Hoff both credited Luella while also pointing out his team’s lack of execution at times.
"Yes and no,” Hoff said. “They have some good players up front on the D-line and they play physical. Some yes, some no, we have some things we have to clean up."
Cook finished 12 of 19 for 153 yards and threw one touchdown. Grier has 18 rushes for 85 yards and a touchdown. Eastside is now 2-0 in 4-AAAA Region Play and will host Woodward Academy next Friday night for first place in the region.
EASTSIDE 21, LUELLA 0
Luella 0 0 0 0
Eastside 7 7 0 7
FIRST QUARTER
Eastside: Sambo Button 18 yards fumble return (Ezra King kick), 7:13
SECOND QUARTER
Eastside: Kenai Grier 1 run (Ezra King kick), :57
FOURTH QUARTER
Eastside: Grayson Malcom 20 pass from Noah Cook (Ezra King kick), 4:28