MCDONOUGH — Eastside and Rockdale County each had two weight-class champions over the weekend at the South Metro Invitational.
Eastside took fourth in the team standings with 158.5 points, finishing just behind third-place Locust Grove’s 159. Union Grove won with 255 points, and Hampton was second at 189.
Rockdale was a close fifth with 150 points.
Eastside’s Eric Fuqua won the 120-pound title with an 11-3 major decision over Union Grove’s Dalton Clinton. Teammate Kyan Bennett was the 182-pound champ with a 16-9 decision against Union Grove’s Trillo Thornton.
The Eagles’ Keiron Payne-Cooper (160) and Cameron Fleming (285) had runner-up finishes, and they were backed up by a trio of third-place finishers — Hunter Fuqua (120), Jatarus Reid (170) and Chase Barney (195).
Rockdale swept the championships in the two highest weight classes. Kaleb Walley earned a 10-4 decision over Union Grove’s Levi Roe at 220, and Jaqualinn Hawkins pinned Eastside’s Fleming 27 seconds into the 285 final. The Bulldogs also picked up a runner-up finish from Ya’Donnis Hardaway at 152.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.