COVINGTON -- Eastside’s game was brought to an abrupt halt in the second quarter Tuesday night after senior Alysee Dobbs buried a three-pointer from the top of the key against Hampton. 

The basket put Dobbs over the 1,000-point mark for her career at Eastside, becoming the first player in the program’s history to reach the feat.

Dobbs finished her night with 16 points, as did senior T’Niah Douglas, as the Eagles routed the Hornets 58-20 to improve to 6-3 in Region 4-AAAA play with five region games remaining on the schedule.

Senior Dasia Burgess joined Dobbs and Douglas in double figures with 14 points while also stealing a team-high six passes on the night. Both Dobbs and Douglas each stole five in the win while Dobbs also grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

