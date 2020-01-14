COVINGTON -- Eastside’s game was brought to an abrupt halt in the second quarter Tuesday night after senior Alysee Dobbs buried a three-pointer from the top of the key against Hampton.
The basket put Dobbs over the 1,000-point mark for her career at Eastside, becoming the first player in the program’s history to reach the feat.
Dobbs finished her night with 16 points, as did senior T’Niah Douglas, as the Eagles routed the Hornets 58-20 to improve to 6-3 in Region 4-AAAA play with five region games remaining on the schedule.
Senior Dasia Burgess joined Dobbs and Douglas in double figures with 14 points while also stealing a team-high six passes on the night. Both Dobbs and Douglas each stole five in the win while Dobbs also grabbed a team-high six rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.