MACON -- Austin Wilson’s goal of winning a 120-pound individual state title fell just short Saturday afternoon when the Eastside sophomore lost in the finals to North Oconee’s Beau Branand 10-1.
Wilson’s state tournament started on Thursday with a 7-3 win over Hardaway’s Omari Mayes in the first round. He went on to defeat Howard’s Christian Brown 4-3 later that afternoon in the quarterfinals.
“At the beginning of state, I could have wrestled better,” Wilson said. “I don’t know what it was, but I felt like I got it back on track.”
Facing Southeast Whitfield’s Riso Webb in Friday’s semifinals, Wilson turned a scoreless first period into a 2-0 lead in the second. Webb was able to cut Wilson’s lead in half, 2-1 early in the third period, but the sophomore was able to secure the win without surrendering another point.
Heading into the finals against Branand on Saturday, Wilson said the opening moments of the first period was what cost him a chance of winning.
“I felt like we had a big scramble at first and it took everything I had in me,” Wilson said. “He ended up winning (the scramble) and it just kind of got in my head. I think it was more of a mental thing.”
Branand took an 8-0 advantage into the third period, a lead that proved to be too big in the end for Wilson to come back from.
“(Branand) has wrestled way longer than I have and he’s, as of right now, a better wrestler than I am,” Wilson said. “That’s why he won.”
In two years wrestling at Eastside, Wilson has earned a third-place finish and a second-place finish. With two more opportunities left to win a state title before he graduates, Wilson said it’s quite obvious what his main goal is.
“I want to win it,” Wilson said. “It’s as simple as that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.