CONYERS -- With playoff implications on the line coming into play for both teams, this matchup between the host Salem Seminoles and Eastside Eagles was more than just a regular season game.
After taking a tough loss last week against Woodward Academy and only scoring seven points, the Eagles came out and defeated the Seminoles 45-6 to remain in second place in Region 4-AAAA play. With the loss, the Seminoles’ playoff hopes dwindle after falling to 1-3 in region play.
“We feel like we didn’t throw our best punch last week,” Eastside head coach Troy Hoff said. “We went back to work Monday, the kids had a great week, rebounded, and knew we had to come out with some energy.”
The Eagles offense got off to the right start in the first quarter with a five-play drive that resulted in a 31-yard pass-and-catch touchdown by Kenai Grier.
The Eastside defense was even more impressive to start, making it hard for the Seminoles offense to get anything going. On Salem’s first offensive possession, the Eagles got a big sack on quarterback Daniel Scott to force them into a fourth-and-long situation.
They didn’t stop their relentless attack on the Seminoles next offensive possession, either. The Eagles held a goal line stand on the two-yard line, holding running back Willis Sheppard in check and forcing a turnover on downs.
“Those are huge confidence builders,” Hoff said. “Especially with a young defense that has struggled in that area at times. For them to get a couple of stops down there, those guys feed off it.”
With Eastside now backed up on their own one-yard line, the most they wanted to do was get better field position. Things turned out differently for them, however, and on the second play of the series the ball was fumbled and recovered by Salem.
The Eagles defense came through once again, however, as the Seminoles offense had a loss of negative four yards on the series.
Noah Cook continued his solid half with a 23-yard connection to Giovanni Macek, and on the following play found him again for a nine-yard score to put the Eagles up 14-0.
“We did a good job up front running the football which opened up our pass game,” Hoff said. We got them in a few situations we liked and our offensive did a good job of protecting the box.”
The Seminoles offense still couldn’t get anything going on offense on their next possession, only gaining one yard and having to punt.
Eastside continued their strong play on offense, this time with Grier running the show with two big runs to put the Eagles on the opposing 33-yard line. The Eagles weren’t able to score a touchdown, but Ezra King connected on a 35-yard field goal to put the Eagles up 17-0.
It was another clock-work series for the stifling Eagles defense, sacking Scott at his own eight-yard line. On fourth down, the Eagles blocked the punt and fell on the ball at the Seminoles five-yard line.
Three plays later, Sincere Johnson pounded his way in the end zone for a yard, extending their lead 24-0.
Salem was finally able to get some positive yards on their next series, thanks to Sheppard scampering off for a 44-yard run to put them at the 16-yard line. Two plays later Sheppard went in for a two-yard score, but the Seminoles failed to convert a two-point conversion, keeping the score 24-6 with 2:07 left in the first half.
That gave the Eagles time to score before halftime, and without a doubt they did on the first play of the ensuing possession. Cook threw a bomb to Macek as he shook off the defender and rushed through for a 77-yard score, his second touchdown of the night.
“Noah was really good taking care of the football,” Hoff said. “He went where he needed to go with it, and then making his reads in the run game. Some of those passes were called runs, and he read the box correctly.”
Eastside kept soaring on offense to open the second half. Cook had two big passes to Johnson and Jaylen Woods to put them in the red zone. Johnson was in four plays later for a two-yard score to put the Eagles up 38-7.
Even when it looked like Salem was going to score, the Eagles defense came in to stop the noise. After a 73-yard run from Sheppard, the Seminoles were in prime position to put more points on the board. On a third down situation at the two-yard line, Jacoby Lawson ran towards the left side of the field and lost the ball, in which the Eagles recovered the ball.
The Seminoles didn’t sniff the red zone again for the remaining of the game, and the Eagles scored one last time to put the game out of reach.