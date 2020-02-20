Eastside soccer's Elizabeth Ozburn signed to play soccer at Middle Georgia State University Wednesday afternoon, an NAIA program based out of Macon.
A two-year captain and four-year varsity starter for the Lady Eagles soccer team, Ozburn became the 13th Eastside girl and the 11th under head coach Joel Singleton to continue her playing career in college.
Ozburn helped lead the Lady Eagles to the Sweet 16 in 2018 and their first-ever Elite 8 appearance in 2019. The Lady Eagles also set the all-time soccer program record for wins in a season with 15 last season and finished ranked No. 8 in the state in Class AAAA.
The Knights of Middle Georgia earned their first ever NAIA Women’s National Soccer Tournament bid in 2019. MGA head coach Vinny Gill cited Ozburn’s obvious leadership skills and said he is looking to her to help lead his team back to the NAIA tournament this fall.
