Eastside standout placekicker Ezra King committed to Wofford College Thursday night.
With other offers on the table including Mercer, West Georgia and Gardner-Webb, King chose to commit to Wofford after taking a visit last week. King was offered by the Terriers on Feb. 14 of this year.
"It feels great," King said. "Wofford is big time. The visit I took was really awesome. I left there kind of knowing that was the place, but I waited a couple days to make sure i wasn’t just being impulsive."
King was 6 of 10 on field goal attempts last season with a season-long 45-yard field goal coming on two separate occasions against Salem and Hampton. King was 44 of 45 on extra point attempts and booted 47 touchbacks on 62 kickoffs.
Also excelling as a punter for the Eagles, King averaged 43.3 yards a punt with a season-long 65-yarder coming against Woodward Academy.
"Wofford is investing a scholarship in me to win a starting job from the jump," King said. "They really were interested in my film from kickoffs but said they would have no problem if i won another job and thought i was capable of doing so."
Originally planning on pursing a career in soccer heading into high school, King said that having an opportunity to take his talents to the next level, regardless of what sport, has been a lifelong dream.
"This is something i’ve been dreaming about since I was little," King said. "I thought i'd be doing this for soccer up until about high school, but it’s been a motivation and something that would keep me up at night to be signing a NLI and being able to play college ball."
King will sign his NLI at a later date.
