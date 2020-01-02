MCDONOUGH — Several locals saw action in the second annual Elite Raw Talent All-American Bowl Saturday afternoon at McDonough High School.
Run by former Rockdale County graduate Rodney Williams, the local players competing in the All-Star game included Eastside’s Jeff Haynes, who scored the games’ opening touchdown playing for Team Raw.
Heritage’s Ethan Saunders saw action at multiple positions on the offensive line and helped create several running lanes throughout the game for Team Elite. Alcovy running back NaTorien Holloway carried the ball for Team Elite while Tiger teammate JaQuez Snell lined up at wide receiver and hauled in one pass on the day.
Eastside wide receiver Giovanni Macek also saw action in the game for Team Elite. Team Raw won the game 14-7.