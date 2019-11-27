Eastside's Kailey Rusk named 2019 Citizen Pitcher of the Year

COVINGTON — Most pitchers around the state of Georgia would be thrilled to strike out 178 batters and post a sub 2.00 earned run average over the course of a high school softball season.
Not Eastside’s Kailey Rusk, who did just that during the 2018 season as a junior.
Returning for her senior season, the University of North Georgia commit was nearly untouchable in 2019, posting a 0.43 ERA and career-high 262 punchouts as the Eagles’ ace in the circle.
Rusk’s season, one that rewarded her with the Region 4-AAAA Player of the Year award, made it a no-brainer to name her the 2019 Citizen Pitcher of the Year for her outstanding work in the circle.
While the senior was also able to put up big numbers at the plate, it was her pitching that made her most proud of the way she played this season.
“I think I really stepped up with my pitching,” Rusk said. “I feel like I was more dominant. I had a goal every game with how many strikeouts I wanted to get. Once I got to 200, I wanted to get to 210. Then 215 and so on.”
Rusk’s historic season in the circle also included her 500th career strikeout. The senior reached that feat midway through the season in a game pitched against rival Newton.
“It was a great milestone,” Rusk said. “I was so excited. I wanted to know, so I calculated all of my stats from the past couple of years and found out that I hit it in the Newton game. I told my dad because I was so excited.”
In her last three seasons combined, Rusk has struck out 649 batters.
“She shut down Top 10 teams in the state consistently,” Eastside head coach Heather Wood said. “How well she threw against teams like Locust Grove, Hampton, Banks County — who ended up winning state, she threw a 1-hitter against them in September. The way she threw against those high-caliber teams really just showed that she could throw to any team in the state.”
Rusk’s vast improvement from her junior to senior season can be credited to several different things, she said. For one, having longer pitching lessons and building up more stamina helped. Choosing to commit to UNG before the start of the season was another.
“I think it did, for sure,” Rusk said of her commitment. “Sometimes when you’re not committed and you don’t know what you’re doing, you feel nervous. When you are committed, you feel like everything is fine and you don’t have to worry about anything.”
Of Rusk’s 24 starts this season, 15 featured 10 or more strikeouts. Her season-high in strikeouts came against Locust Grove, a game she finished with 17.
The senior also allowed two hits or fewer in 15 different starts this season. Only once did Rusk allow three earned runs in a game. The right-hander finished the season allowing a mere nine earned runs in 146 innings pitched.
Wood said it wasn’t a surprise in the least bit when she found out her star pitcher had been named the region’s top player.
“To me, it was a no-brainer,” Wood said. “I know what Skylar Trahan does for Hampton and her success these past couple of years, but Kailey, I think, has been the most successful player in our region.”
While the season didn’t end with a state championship for the Eagles, Rusk didn’t back down in the Eagles’ second-round matchup with Heritage-Catoosa, the eventual Class AAAA state champions.
Rusk struck out 14 batters and allowed one earned run in an 8-inning loss to the Generals in Game 1. In Game 2, Rusk struck out six more Generals and allowed just two runs.
“I think we should have been playing them in the state championship and not in the second round of the playoffs,” Rusk said of Heritage. “I think it was all set up weird with the brackets, but I’m glad they won instead of anyone else.”
With her career officially over at Eastside, Wood had a hard time putting into words just how much Rusk will be missed next season.
“I can’t describe how much she means to our team and our program,” Wood said. “She’s definitely going to be missed. There are so many things about her that I’m going to miss and our team is going to miss. She’s a great kid, a hard worker and one of the best pitchers in the state. What she has brought is irreplaceable.”
A former collegiate softball player herself at the University of North Georgia, Wood said it awesome to see Rusk continuing her career in Dahlonega.
“I told her many times that she had to go up there,” Wood said. “Coach (Mike) Davenport is great and I know that she had met him and he had been watching her. Coach Davenport is one of the best coaches in the country, so I’m just so glad that it worked out for her and she was able to stay close to home and also go to a program where she’s able to win a national championship every year.”
Rusk donned her Eastside jersey one last time while competing in the GACA All-State game earlier this month. She pitched two innings and hit a home run in her first at-bat.
THe senior said that it has finally started to set in that her playing days at Eastside are over.
“I’m just going to miss playing with all of them,” Rusk said of her team. “School ball is just fun. You’re serious, but it’s a lot of fun. I know it’s over, but I kind of don’t want it to be.”
Rusk voiced her excitement to continue her career at UNG and she looks forward to working her way up the ranks starting as a freshman next fall.
“They are so fortunate to have her,” Wood said. “We know that she has such a bright future ahead and I’m looking forward to seeing what she does in her next chapter.”