Kailey Rusk, left, is presented with the Newton Federal Athlete of the Week award alongside head coach Heather Wood, right. 

 Special Photo

Eastside’s Kailey Rusk, a University of North Georgia commit, began her senior season with a victory over Alcovy. Rusk earned a victory over Salem to open Region 4-AAAA play, tossing three innings of no-hit ball with nine strikeouts and most recently, Social Circle. Behind Rusk’s dominance in the circle, the Eagles are off to a 4-1 start in 2019.

Sports Editor

A 2017 graduate of the University of North Georgia, Colin joined the Rockdale/Newton Citizen in March of 2018 as the papers' full-time sports editor. A 2013 graduate of Jackson County High School, Colin received a golf scholarship to Andrew College.

