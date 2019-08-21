Eastside’s Kailey Rusk, a University of North Georgia commit, began her senior season with a victory over Alcovy. Rusk earned a victory over Salem to open Region 4-AAAA play, tossing three innings of no-hit ball with nine strikeouts and most recently, Social Circle. Behind Rusk’s dominance in the circle, the Eagles are off to a 4-1 start in 2019.
Eastside's Kailey Rusk named Newton Federal Athlete of the Week
