In Kailey Rusk’s final high school season, the Eastside softball standout was named the Region 4-AAAA Player of the Year this week for her outstanding season both in the circle and at the plate.
The University of North Georgia commit was virtually unhittable in her 146 innings of work this season. In 24 starts, Rusk allowed only nine earned runs, good enough for a .43 earned run average.
After striking out 209 batters as a sophomore and 187 as a junior, Rusk fanned a career-high 262 batters as a senior and struck out 10 or more batters in 15 different starts. Rusk’s single-game high of 17 punchouts came against 2019 Class AAAAA state champion Locust Grove.
At the plate, Rusk didn’t miss a beat and led the team in home runs (6), slugging percentage (.831) and OPS (1.331). Rusk finished second on the team in batting average (.455), hits (35) and RBIs with 28.
Eastside head coach Heather Wood was named the region’s Coach of the Year after helping lead the Eagles to a 23-4 record. The Eagles fell in the second round of the playoffs to the eventual state champion Heritage Generals.
Four Eagles were awarded spots on the region’s first team roster. Sophomore shortstop Lauren Burnett, center fielder Natalie Ray, catcher Heather Henderson and third baseman Alysee Dobbs.
Burnett led the Eagles with 44 RBIs and 36 hits and was third in batting average (.424). Ray led the Eagles in batting average (.461), runs (37) and triples (4). Henderson finished with a .397 batting average and drove in 15 runs while Dobbs drove in 14 and scored 20 times.
Ray also turned in a perfect fielding percentage and led the team in stolen bases with 20.
Rounding out the all-region lists were the Eagles’ four second team selections. Left fielder Ava Anglin, right fielder Alyssa Cruz, first baseman Jakiyra Lemmon and second baseman Kelsey Ellis.
Anglin hit .236 on the season and finished second on the team in doubles with eight. She also drove in 16 runs and scored 23 times from her second spot in the batting order. Cruz hit .327 on the season and scored 15 times while Lemmon hit .259 with nine RBIs. Ellis hit .274 on the year, drove in 11 and scored 16 times.
In total, nine Eagles were selected to the All-Region rosters, the most of any team.
Hampton’s Skylar Trahan was named the region’s Pitcher of the Year and was one of seven Hornets selected.
Salem pitcher McKenzie Nichols was the lone Seminole to make the list as a second team member. The junior struck out 114 batters in 56 innings and won nine games in the circle. At the plate, Nichols drove in 21 runs to pair with her .512 batting average.