COVINGTON -- Eastside senior pitcher Kailey Rusk recorded her 200th strikeout of the season Wednesday in a 4-1 victory over rival Newton.
Rusk’s 200-strikeout season marks the second of her career after reaching the milestone during her sophomore season. Rusk struck out 209 batters as a sophomore in 130 ⅔ innings.
In 2019, Rusk has reached the 200-strikeout mark in 103 innings. In Rusk’s 17 starts on the season, the senior has averaged 12.1 strikeouts per game. Her season-high came in her only loss of the season, a 17-strikeout performance against Locust Grove.
14 of Rusk’s 17 starts have featured 10 or more strikeouts. 11 of her starts have featured 12 or more, including Wednesday’s 12-strikeout performance against Newton.
Rusk is committed to the University of North Georgia.