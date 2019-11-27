Eastside's Lauren Burnett named 2019 Citizen Offensive Player of the Year

COVINGTON — Lauren Burnett’s freshman season at Eastside was over before it ever truly got started.
Just eight games into her high school career, the highly-touted freshman’s season was cut short after sustaining a shoulder injury, one she first started to notice while playing travel ball in California.
A trip to the doctor gave Burnett the news she dreaded to hear.
“I just remember that I cried for like two days,” Burnett said. “I’m not used to not playing. I’m always playing and nothing has ever held me back like that. It changed me a lot and I just know that I was heartbroken.”
Needing surgery to repair her injured shoulder, the rehabilitation process began.
“I had my surgery at the beginning of September and I got released in April,” Burnett said. “I went to physical therapy 2-3 times a week after school for like an hour. It was all strengthening stuff, but I came back a lot faster than anyone expected me to. That injury was so rare for somebody my age. Sometimes it was painful and hard, but I got through it.”
Returning to the softball field for the first time last spring, Burnett felt like she had something to prove.
“I guess people thought that I’d be weak or couldn’t play because I had surgery and had just gotten done with physical therapy,” Burnett said. “I had something to prove because I felt like I would probably be underestimated.”
After putting together a great summer, Burnett suited up for the Eagles and started at shortstop against Alcovy for the first time in nearly a year.
The sophomore only went 1-for-5 in the game with an RBI single, but it was the start of what turned into a tremendous season for Burnett, one that rewarded her with the 2019 Citizen Offensive Player of the Year award.
Starting in all 27 games for the Eagles, Burnett batted .424 on the season and drove in 44 runs to lead the team. Her 36 hits and 12 doubles also led the Eagles while her four home runs and 33 runs scored were good enough for second.
Of all of her 2019 accomplishments at the plate, Burnett credited her 44 RBIs with being her best stat.
“Driving runners in in big situations, definitely,” Burnett said. “I was always confident. Yeah, I had my ups and downs, but I stayed confident the whole way through. There was room for improvement, but I was proud of myself overall.”
Sitting at 34 RBIs entering the postseason, Burnett exploded offensively against Upson-Lee in the first round. In two games, Burnett went 6-for-8 at the plate and drove in 10 runs on three doubles and a home run.
In the second round against the eventual state champion Heritage-Catoosa Generals, Burnett was intentionally walked on three separate occasions.
It was then that both Burnett and head coach Heather Wood knew she had earned the respect against the best the state had to offer.
“They respected me,” Burnett said jokingly. “Of course, I wanted to hit, but it’s just the game sometimes.”
Going into the series, it didn’t surprise Wood in the least bit.
“Most teams that we played by that point in the season, they didn’t want to face Lauren,” Wood said. “She’s strong, a great base runner and she does the little things right in the box. When you’re playing teams like Heritage-Catoosa and they’re walking you, that says a lot.”
When looking back on the season, a 1-0 victory over rival Hampton was the game Burnett cherished the most. Burnett finished the game with a pair of doubles and scored the game-winning run on a Kailey Rusk base hit.
With everything Burnett was able to accomplish fresh off her injury, Wood said she couldn’t have been more pleased with the way her star shortstop played.
“Lauren put in the time during the offseason to get better,” Wood said. “She rehabbed, she worked hard and was determined to get back here and be in our lineup this year. She had a great season defensively.
“Offensively, she really turned it on for us in the postseason. She led the team in RBIs batting in the third hole which is not always the easiest spot to bat in. I thought she really contributed and was a key part of our lineup this year.”
Already equipped with an offer from the University of Georgia — one she received prior to evers stepping on the field at Eastside — Wood said the sky’s the limit in what she will accomplish heading into her junior and seniors seasons.
“Right now, we’re just working on keeping her healthy,” Wood said. “She’s only going to get better. With our region changing, that will change the caliber of pitching that we will face and some of the teams that we face. But players like Lauren and Natalie, they usually play better when they play better teams. As good as she is now, I have confidence that she’s only going to get even better.”