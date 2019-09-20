ATLANTA -- In her first start of 2019, Eastside’s Megan Coggins tossed three no-hit innings in an eventual 16-0 victory for the Eagles over North Clayton.
With the win, the Eagles (18-1) cap off their 7-game Region 4-AAAA slate with a perfect 7-0 record, their first since 2016.
Coggins needed only 51 pitches to toss her first career no-hitter and struck out eight batters in the process. At the plate, the Eagles were led by Kelsey Ellis and Stevie Wilson, who both drove in three runs.
Coggins drove in a pair of runs at the plate, as did Alyssa Cruz.