Three Eastside Eagles were named to the annual Georgia Athletics Coaches Association All-state Softball Rosters, released by the organization this week.
Pitcher Kailey Rusk and outfielder Natalie Ray were first-team recipients while infielder Lauren Burnett was named to the second team for Class AAAA.
Burnett, the Citizen’s Pitcher of the Year, posted a 0.43 ERA and career-high 262 strikeouts for the Eagles in 146 innings pitched. The senior was also a standout at the plate, posting a .455 batting average, 28 RBIs and six home runs.
Ray played a key role in 2019 as the Eagles’ lead-off hitter and led the team with a .461 batting average. The sophomore drove in 15 runs and scored 37 to pair with her 20 stolen bases. Ray clocked seven doubles and four triples on the year.
Burnett led the Eagles in RBIs with 44 and finished with a .424 batting average in her first full season back from injury. The sophomore led the Eagles in doubles with 12, hit four home runs and scored 33 runs.