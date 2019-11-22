COVINGTON -- Abbey Grace Venham’s stoic demeanour she displays on the tennis court did not translate to that of the version the Eastside senior exhibited in front of a packed house inside the school’s media center.
“I had been thinking about it all day,” Venham said. “I was prancing around the hallway telling all my friends to make sure that everyone that could make it could come. I wouldn’t be able to sign the paper without all of these people being here today.”
Venham traded her seriousness for a bit of uncontrolled joy when attempting to sign her National Letter of Intent to Piedmont College, the school she plans to take her tennis talents to next fall. The senior needed to take several breaks before finally signing on the dotted line - an emotion she wasn’t able to control.
“It was literally overwhelming,” Venham said. “I was not able to get a smile off of my face or stop laughing. It’s just so cool to see all these people who were literally here every step of the way for me. Especially my family. It’s awesome. It just warms me up from the inside out.”
Choosing to sign with Piedmont College was a no-brainer for Venham after she took her visit over the summer. The senior had considered the likes of Huntingdon College, Berry College, the College of Charleston and Erskine College, but settled on Piedmont after meeting with head coach Trey Martin and the team.
Venham’s initial connection to the program was all made possible thanks to an old coach.
“Coach Martin is really good friends with one of my old coaches, Matt Williams,” Venham said. “He actually gave me private (Lessons) for awhile in Athens at UGA. Matt reached out to Trey and told him that he had a girl that was looking for a college. Trey reached out to us, invited us to the college and I fell in love with it.”
While Venham expects to have to earn playing time once at Piedmont, she’s hoping to earn a spot right away.
“I think I am going to be able to first start playing, but obviously I’ll probably be playing like six singles,” Venham said. “I’ll have to work my way up which I totally expect to do. I want to earn my place on the team with the coach and the girls.”
Having never lost a high school match while at Eastside, Venham said she’s excited to focus on her upcoming senior campaign and keep her streak going. Eastside head coach Lee Shepard is hoping that continues, too.
“Initially when I first saw her, her talent was just incredible,” Shepard said. “She just has an incredible work ethic. She always wants to be the last person out there and wants to work on anything she thinks she needs. She’s just a really great leader for the other players. She's an all-around great kid.”
Venham plans to major in business and public communications with hopes of one day becoming a public speaker.