COVINGTON -- Hosting in the first round of the Class AAAA state playoffs has become the norm for Eastside, a program that clinched its fourth consecutive home playoff game last Thursday night against Hampton.
Winning in the first round, however, has proved to be a challenging task for the Eagles, who outside of their tremendous run to the Elite 8 last season, are just 1-2 in first-round games over that stretch.
With the Eagles set to host Mary Persons Friday night at Sharp Stadium, fifth-year head coach Troy Hoff expects this year’s first-round matchup to be no different in terms of toughness.
“(Mary Persons) is a traditionally strong program,” Hoff said. “Historically one of the best programs in the state, I’d say. They’re in that category. Coach Brian Nelson does a great job there.”
In Nelson’s eight-year tenure at Mary Persons, the Bulldogs have have never lost in the first round of the state playoffs. The Bulldogs reached the state semifinals in both 2016 and 2017 and were knocked out in the state quarterfinals last season.
Their elite run under Nelson, however, has hit a rough patch in 2019. For the first time since 2006, the Bulldogs have lost five regular season games and will enter the playoffs as a No. 3 seed for the first time since 2011.
2019 marks only the third time Mary Persons has lost five or more games in a season since 1965.
Despite their up-and-down season, Hoff isn’t ready to read into the Bulldogs’ struggles all that much.
“They’re still Mary Persons,” Hoff said. “Yeah, they’re going through some transition. They lost a lot of really good players to graduation over the last couple of years and were on a tremendous run.”
I think we’re similar in that both of us have lost the majority of our starting players from last year. We’re both adjusting to that. They’ve played a tough schedule and they’re battle tested. At the end of the year, you’re seeing their kids play good football.”
In what is expected to be a packed house at Sharp Stadium Friday night, what Hoff is expecting to see is a heavy dose of run game from the Bulldogs. On the season, the Bulldogs have rushed the ball 338 times to just 154 pass attempts.
“They have a couple of really good running backs,” Hoff said. “I think if you look at their most explosive players, it’s their running backs. When you look at their production numbers, they definitely want to run the football.”
Junior William Stewart (99-642) and Enrico Harden (99-496) have helped pace a Mary Persons rushing attack that has rushed for 1,521 yards and 16 touchdowns. Stewart (7) and Harden (9) are responsible for all 16 of their scores.
At quarterback, the Bulldogs will start freshman Logan Hickman who has thrown for 1,022 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. Hickman is fresh off a strong showing against Howard last Friday night after completing 10 of 13 for 220 yards and one touchdown.
“(Hickman) is obviously getting better and he’s a good player,” Hoff said. “They have some good size up front on both sides of the ball. They’re a very aggressive football team and they play physical. We will definitely have a challenge Friday night.”
On the season, the Bulldogs are averaging 27 points and are allowing 30.9 while the Eagles are averaging 31.5 on offense and are allowing 21.1.
Hoff knows that in order to come away with a victory, they will need to play some of their best football this season.
Senior quarterback Noah Cook finished his regular season 112 of 187 for 1,648 yards and threw 15 touchdowns to just three interceptions. On the ground, sophomore Dallas Johnson leads the way with 420 yards while junior Sincere Johnson has rushed for 375 yards.
“Now it’s playoff football,” Hoff said. “They understand the stakes. We’re excited to be at home. We know what our home crowd is going to be. We know Mary Persons is going to pack their side out. We think it is going to be a great atmosphere with playing a great opponent with a tremendous history.”
I know we’re up for the challenge. It’s going to come down to who executes best on Friday night and takes care of the football. That team will be able to move on.”