Eastside’s soccer program recently celebrated a pair of NCAA Division I signees, seniors Jordan Beam and Anna Shelton.
Beam signed with the Georgia State men’s program, making him the Eagles’ 16th signee in their 25-year history. He is the second men’s signee with an NCAA Division I school, joining 2009 graduate Caleb Kernan, also a Georgia State recruit.
Beam played center midfield for Eastside, which he helped to a share of the Region 4-AAAA title and a program-best No. 2 state ranking in 2019.
Shelton is the 16th women’s signee in school history, as well as the girls program’s first NCAA Division I signee after choosing the University of South Carolina Upstate. The goalkeeper helped the Eagles to a program-best state ranking of fifth in 2021, and had a school-record 1.27 goals per game average the past three years. She played a key role in the 2019’s Elite Eight finish, the best playoff showing by an Eastside boys or girls team.
