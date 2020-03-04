HAMPTON -- Looking to snap a two-game losing streak, the Eastside boys soccer team did just that with a dominant 9-1 win at Hampton Tuesday night.
Liam McGiboney led the way with a hat trick for the Eagles. Jordan Beam (one goal, two assists), Hunter Rowell, Jalen Bennett, Kevin Manley, Caden Coggins and Valente Rangle were also responsible for scoring on the night.
Beam opened the scoring before a Rowell shot deflected off a Hornet defender to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead. McGiboney scored to extend the Eastside lead to 3-0 before Beam assisted on Bennett’s goal to give the Eagles a 4-0 lead at the half.
McGiboney scored the first of five second-half goals for the Eagles before Kevin Manley joined in on the fun with a goal. Leading 6-0, McGiboney notched his hat trick before Coggins and Rangle iced the game for the Eagles.
