Friday night at Sharp Stadium, the Eastside Lady Eagles failed to score a goal even though they created multiple opportunities. The result was a 4-0 loss to the Woodward Academy Lady War Eagles (2-0-1). The defeat was the Lady Eagles' first of the 2021 campaign.
Less than 3 minutes into the match Eastside lost leading scorer Katie Oakley to injury. Oakley, who along, with Aralyn Everett, was leading the Lady Eagles in scoring with 8 goals each in their first four games, would be unable to return. Bailey Love, with five, and Sophia Leal, with three, would fire eight of the Lady Eagles ten shots on goal in the match. Eastside would outshoot Woodward nineteen to thirteen on the night.
Less than 15 minutes into the game, Woodward's Brooke Sard would net the eventual game-winning goal when she one-touched the ball off a free kick from Simi Awujo up and over Eastside goalkeeper Anna Shelton, who was charging out to gain control of the ball. The 1-0 lead would last until Awujo scored to stretch the Woodward lead to 2-0 with 9:29 left in the half.
In the second stanza, Woodward's Charlotte Rubenstein chipped in a goal from short range off an Awujo corner kick to make it 3-0 with 31:39 remaining on the clock. Rubenstein scored the final goal of the game from just outside the 18-yard box off an assist from Hayden Twiss with 20:49 left to play.
In a frantic final ten minutes, Eastside forced Woodward's defense to make saves and defensive plays in their box to complete the shutout. Even the Woodward crossbar had to stop a Lady Eagle shot. In the end, the Woodward net-minder made a total of nine saves in the match.
After the match Eastside Coach Joel Singleton said of his team: "We played hard tonight. We outshot them and controlled possession in our final two-thirds the majority of the match but could not find the back of the net. It was frustrating in many ways. The girls worked hard and we had some really nice combinations throughout the game but we just could not put it all together. I thought Bailey Love played her best game of the season and Sophia Leal and Mia Mostek continue to add to the attack as freshmen. Lizzie Teasley made a large impact on field position as she continues to find her footing after coming from basketball."
In summary Singleton noted: "I am proud of the girls. It just wasn't our night. I call it the 'Woodward mystique'! For some reason we just do not get the results we're looking for. We outplayed them last year and this year and lost both matches. Soccer can be cruel like that sometimes. We have all of our goals still ahead of us and that was my message to the team afterwards. Stay focused on the region season and go from there."
The Eastside boys lost their first match of the season in the nightcap 4-1. The 1st half ended with the War Eagles ahead 2-0. The first goal was off a penalty kick. Woodward would net another PK in the 2nd half to increase their lead to 3-0. With 16 minutes left to play, the Eagles pulled one back on an own goal to make it 3-1. The War Eagles (2-1-1) scored the last goal of the game with 3 minutes left to make the final 4-1.
The Lady Eagles and the Eagles, both now 3-1-1 on the season, return to action Tuesday evening at Sharp Stadium when Locust Grove comes to town. The Lady Eagles open play at 5:30 pm followed by the Eagles at 7:30 pm.
