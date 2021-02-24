The Eastside Lady Eagles, still ranked No. 5 in AAAAA after a tough week that saw a tie against AAAA No. 2 North Oconee and a loss to Woodward Academy because they could not finish on numerous scoring opportunities, returned to the Homer Sharp pitch Tuesday night with a vengeance against the visiting Locust Grove Lady Wildcats.
Lauren Davis scored the game-winning goal 40 seconds into the match after receiving a long ball from Jordyn Jones and speeding down the left sideline before cutting in to shoot. With 29:36 on the game clock, Aralyn Everett scored to make it 2-0 off a thru ball from Lizzie Teasley. Everett scored again just over a minute and a half later off a double assist from Bailey Love and Teasley to put Eastside up 3-0. Davis off an assist from Everett, Everett on a long ball from Teasley that Everett fired off the Lady Wildcats keeper and into the net, and Davis scored three goals within a two and one-half minute span to record hat tricks for both Lady Eagles just over halfway through the 1st half. Love added her name to the scoresheet with 17:54 left in the half off a pass from Gina Leal to make it 7-0.
Everett netted her 4th goal with 12:31 on the clock off yet another assist from Teasley. Teasley completed a fantastic 1st half performance of her own when she netted her first goal of the season off an excellent cross from Everett to send the Lady Eagles into halftime with a 9-0 lead, Due to the score, the 2nd half was shortened to 20 minutes. Locust Grove forced Lady Eagle goalkeeper Anna Shelton to make her only save of the match with 16:07 on the clock. Everett would end the game at 10-0 when Lauren Gates sent a long ball into the scoring area that Everett touched over to Mia Mostek, who passed it right back to Everett, who fired the ball into the net from just inside the 18-yard box with 7:38 remaining.
Lady Eagle Head Coach Joel Singleton was pleased: "We came out and jumped on them early and never really let up. After a tough loss on Friday that was good to see. I thought Lauren Davis played her best game on the offensive end. Multiple players scored and our defense kept Locus Grove out of any real scoring threats."
The Eastside Eagle men were up next. The Eagles would win 8-1. Ethan Manley scored the first Eastside goal. Hunter Kersh led the attack with a hat trick including the eventual game-winner that put the Eagles up 2-0, Next Kersh had an assist on Demba Fofana's goal that stretched the lead to 3-0 before scoring on a long shot to make it 4-0. Locust Grove scored their only goal of the night in the final minute of the 1st half to make it 4-1.
Kersh secured his hat trick early in the 2nd half giving Eastside a 5-1 lead. Fofana assisted on Wayne Warren's goal and Liam McGiboney scored off a Tanner Beam corner kick to make it 7-1 halfway through the 2nd half. Eastside's Christian Lane scored the final goal to put the Eagles ahead 8-1 with 16 minutes left on the game clock.
Both Eastside teams improve to 4-1-1 with the wins. Friday night both teams visit Walnut Grove for their first Region 8-AAAAA games of the season. The Lady Eagles kickoff at 5:30 pm while the Eagles start at 7:30 pm. The Walnut Grove Lady Warriors are 3-2-0 having lost to two undefeated 4-0-0 teams, AAAA No. 5 Jefferson and AAA No. 3 Oconee. Looking forward to the Walnut Grove matchup, Singleton said: "It's time to get into region play and I look forward to taking that one game at a time and seeing how we can improve as a team!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.