The sixth-ranked Eastside Lady Eagles met the 10th-ranked Jackson County Lady Panthers Tuesday evening in a soccer match with huge consequences in the Region 8-AAAAA state playoff picture. And the game did not disappoint.
Eastside eventually won the slugfest, 4-3.
An end-to-end battle from the opening whistle saw both teams defensive players and net-minders stay busy throughout the entire match. Lady Eagle goalkeeper Anna Shelton and her Jackson County counterpart Avery Wortel made several great saves in the game. Both squad's defenders were forced to stay active and made outstanding plays the entire game.
In a 50-50 match, Katie Oakley gave Eastside a 1-0 lead when she scored at the 31:07 mark of the 1st half off a ball from Lizzie Teasley that went across the goal mouth from close range to the opposite side where Oakley kicked it in.
Just under four minutes later, Lady Panther Lindsey Fowler sent a beautiful corner kick over leaping Lady Eagle goalkeeper Anna Shelton's hands and into the Eastside net despite a terrific effort to head it away by Oakley. The 1-1 tie would last until a Bailey Love corner kick was passed by Kyli Greer to Lauren Davis whose shot from close range was blocked into the path of Teasley. Teasley's shot was also blocked but Aralyn Everett fired a followup that found the back of the Jackson County goal with 9:24 left in the half. The half would end with Eastside ahead 2-1.
In the second half, Everett had a breakaway that the Lady Panther goalkeeper broke up, but fouled Everett in the process.
Because their keeper received a yellow card, Jackson County had to send in its backup keeper for the penalty kick.
Lady Eagle Mia Mostek sent a well-placed PK into the back of the Lady Panthers' net to put Eastside ahead 3-1 with 29:18 left to play. With 23:18 on the clock after an attempted clearance by a Lady Eagle defender, Delaney Weatherly sent a hard shot that hit off the lower left post from the top of the 18-yard box to bring Jackson County back to within one goal at 3-2.
Love put Eastside up 4-2 when she scored a header goal off a corner kick from Sophia Leal with 19:34 remaining. Not to be denied, the Lady Panthers scored 18 seconds later on a hard shot into the Eastside goal by Fowler to pull Jackson County back within one at 4-3. The Lady Eagles held the one goal lead to the end.
With the win, the Lady Eagles improve to 10-2-1 overall and 5-1-0 in Region 8-AAAAA with one region match left to play on April 2 at Johnson of Gainesville. Greenbrier leads the Region at 5-0 with games against Clarke Central and Loganville remaining. For Eastside to win the region, Greenbrier must lose to both teams and the Lady Eagles must beat Johnson of Gainesville.
Eastside head coach Joel Singleton was relieved after the match ended: "What a game. We knew we were in for a battle today. I was proud of the fight and effort. We knew what Jackson's strengths were and we did our best to contain them. We had a good offensive attack when we connected with our forwards. The first half was a struggle but we really did a nice job of connecting in the second half. I was proud of our toughness. We played a physical team and withstood every punch. We get the rest of the week off as far as a match and we need the rest. From here we just keep working to get better."
Eastside boys 2, Jackson County 1 (OT)
The 10th-ranked Eastside Eagles and the Jackson County Panthers were next up.
In another hard fought thriller, a free kick goal gave Jackson County a 1-0 lead at halftime. With only 17 minutes left to play in the game, an Eagle free kick bounced off players from both teams before Eastside's Ethan Manley headed it into the far corner of the Panthers net to tie the match at 1-1. Eagle keeper Garrison King made a couple of huge saves while several Eastside shots just missed their mark. Regulation ended with the match tied 1-1.
As the game was a region match, overtime followed. The Eagles' defense did not allow a single shot by the Panthers in the first OT period. Eastside had three shots in the first five minutes, saved in order by the post, a Panther defender and the Jackson County goalkeeper.
The match moved to a second overtime. Demba Fofana found the back of the net to put Eastside ahead 2-1 with four minutes left on the clock. Liam McGiboney prevented a Panther breakaway with an open field tackle in the waining minutes and Eastside held on for the 2-1 win.
With the victory, the Eagles improve to 7-3-1 overall and 3-2 in Region 8-AAAAA. Currently in fourth in the region, Eastside is scheduled to play region games at Loganville on Friday night before making a road trip for the region finale at Johnson of Gainesville on April 2.
