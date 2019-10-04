COVINGTON -- When opportunities presented themselves, Eastside failed to capitalize.
That was the story in the Eagles’ much-anticipated rematch with Hampton Thursday night with the Region 4-AAAA championship and No. 1 seed in the upcoming state tournament on the line.
After defeating the Hornets in thrilling fashion 1-0 last month, the Eagles found themselves on the wrong side of a 1-0 result Thursday, a game highlighted by a lack of execution at the plate in the eyes of head coach Heather Wood.
The Eagles left seven runners on base during the game, five of which were left stranded in scoring position.
“They played with their hearts and put a lot on the line, but offensively, we failed to execute,” Wood said. “It’s just that simple. Offensively, it’s just got to be better. Leaving runners on, not executing the bunts and too many strikeouts. That just can't happen against pitchers like (Skylar) Trahan and teams like Hampton.”
Unfortunately for the Eagles, they found themselves struggling to square up Trahan at the plate, who after entering the game in the third inning, did not allow a hit to pair with 10 strikeouts.
Trahan did not start the game for the Hornets. Instead, it was Jana Shellhorse, who managed to toss 2 ⅓ innings of scoreless ball. Shellhorse surrendered leadoff singles in each of her first two innings to Eastside’s Natalie Ray and Alysee Dobbs, but neither came around to score.
Shellhorse was later relieved by Trahan after walking Ray with one out in the third. While Hampton’s move to go with Shellhorse to start the game didn’t appear to be planned ahead of time, it was a move that didn’t surprise Wood.
“Not really,” Wood said. “I watched (Shellhorse) pitch last night versus Luella and she’s not too big of a dropoff between her and Trahan. She hits her spots, has decent speed and is an upperclassman. We knew that it was still going to be competitive.”
After allowing only five earned runs in the regular season, Eastside starting pitcher Kailey Rusk found herself in uncharted waters to begin the game. Rusk issued a 1-out walk and immediately saw it come back to rue after a Trahan double into the left-center gap scored the runner with ease.
Rusk later loaded the bases after hitting the next batter and allowing a bloop single to center, but worked herself out of a bases-loaded jam without surrendering another run.
With a chance to knot the game at 1-all, Ray laced a leadoff single into left field and stole second on the very next pitch. With one out, Lauren Burnett advanced Ray to third on a groundout to first, but a Rusk strikeout ended the inning.
A leadoff single from Dobbs to start the Eagles’ second did not translate into a run, either. Instead, Shellhorse got Heather Henderson, JaKirya Lemmons and Kelsey Ellis in order to end the inning.
Unable to capitalize early without Trahan in the game proved costly for the Eagles.
“If would have done things right early on before Trahan went in, then we wouldn’t have been in the position that we are,” Wood said. “I wish we could have jumped on her earlier, but she did a good job holding her own.”
The Eagles’ best chance to score came in the fourth thanks to back-to-back throwing errors to start the inning. Both Dobbs and Henderson reached safely and later advanced to second and third with no outs.
With Eastside’s 7-8-9 hitters coming up to the plate, Trahan shut the door and struck them out in order to preserve Hampton’s 1-0 lead.
The Eagles had one last opportunity to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh after an Ellis five-pitch walk with one out. Alyssa Cruz bunted Ellis into scoring position, but Trahan followed with a strikeout of Ray to end the game.
Rusk scattered seven hits over her seven innings of work and struck out nine, but was handed her second loss of the season.
“Kailey (Rusk) put us in a position to win,” Wood said. “Defensively, I thought we played hard and made those plays that we needed to, especially with runners in scoring position.”
While the disappointing loss left the Eagles visibly frustrated after the game, Wood helped remind her team that there is still a lot left to play for with the state playoffs beginning next at home.
“Right now, we have to regroup,” Wood said. “We have a lot of life left. We just have to turn our attention to the first round and get through that and we’ll go from there.”