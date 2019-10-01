Eastside’s 5-2 loss in 12 innings to Locust Grove just three games into the season would be a tough pill to swallow for most teams looking to build confidence and momentum in the early stages of the year.
Not for the Eagles.
Infact, their loss, which has since spurned an 18-game winning streak, did the exact opposite for Eastside. Going toe-to-toe with the Wildcats, a team that has won a Class AAAAA state championship in back-to-back seasons, showed the team and head coach Heather Wood that they would be just fine moving forward.
“That’s probably the moment that I realized that this team is different than some of the teams that I’ve had before,” Wood said. “They were not backing down and they weren’t scared to play Locust Grove. I think that moment was when I could see what I was working with and the drive that this team has.”
Ask anyone associated with the Eastside softball about their ending to the 2018 season and it won’t take long to see the frustration pour out. Fresh off a trip to Columbus in 2017, the yearly state championship 8-team tournament, Wood and the Eagles had aspirations of making it two years in a row.
Instead, the Eagles fell short of their goal after losing their second-round matchup to Perry at home in three games. The early exit gave Wood and the returning Eagles nearly 10 months to let those frustrations fester before taking the field again in 2019.
“I really didn’t know how they were going to respond to that until we started the season,” Wood said. “We were extremely disappointed with the outcome last year in not making it as far as we know we should have.”
With many standout players returning in 2019, Wood has since found out that their missteps in 2018 have only created a hunger much bigger than she could have ever imagined.
“I think losing last year, as hard as it was for the senior group, only motivated us and really creates a hunger for the postseason,” Wood said. “We’ve just been building on that and they’ve been so consistent. I really do have a great group of girls to work with and I’m thankful to have that opportunity to work with them this season.”
The Eagles currently occupy the No. 1 ranking in Class AAAA and have not lost a game since locust Grove. Sitting at 20-1 on the season, Wood said it feels nice to receive some recognition for their success so far.
“The No. 1 ranking is nice,” Wood said. “I know that it does put a target on us, but I think that just shows how far we’ve come and that we are ready to compete with anyone, especially in AAAA.”
The Eagles have out-scored their opponents 182-16 this season, a ratio due in large part to the success of senior pitcher Kailey Rusk.
The University of North Georgia commit has allowed just five earned runs in 103 2/3 innings, good enough for a 0.33 ERA. Rusk reached the 200-strikeout milestone on the season last week and is on pace to set a new career high in that category.
Currently sitting at 205 on the season, Rusk is only five strikeouts away from setting a new record after striking out 209 as a sophomore in 2017.
“Kailey is even more dominant this year than I’ve seen her,” Wood said. “She’s always been one of those pitchers that has helped us over the years and has played a big part in our success. But I think this year, to me, she has more of a motive on the mound and wants to accomplish big things as a senior.”
After finishing her junior season with a 1.91 ERA and striking out 178 batters in 132 innings, Rusk has credited her tremendous 2019 season to a couple of different things.
“I can last longer than I could last year,” Rusk said. “Last year, I’d get really tired at the end of games. I’m also throwing a lot harder than I was. This year, I’ve improved a lot.”
At the plate, Rusk has also proved to be a valuable piece to the puzzle. Rusk leads the team in batting average (.518), hits (29) and home runs with five and is second in RBIs.
The Eagles have also received valuable production out of sophomores Natalie Ray, Lauren Burnett and Heather Henderson, all of whom are ranked 1-4 in both hits and batting average.
Ray’s 28 runs, three triples and .571 on-base percentage leads the team while Burnett leads in RBI’s with 31 and doubles with eight.
“We have more confidence,” Burnett said of their strong play at the plate. “Way more confidence in ourselves.”
As for Henderson, the sophomore catcher has made an enormous leap from her freshman campaign. In 41 at-bats as a freshman, Henderson batted .262 and drove in eight runs. In 55 at-bats this season, Henderson has batted .457 to pair with 12 RBIs on 21 hits.
It wasn’t difficult for the likes for Ray, Burnett and Rusk to tab Henderson as the most improved player on the team.
With the regular season over, the Eagles will now gear up for the Region 4-AAAA tournament on Wednesday, one they will get to host after defeating Hampton in early September.
A victory Wednesday against Woodward Academy will likely set up a rematch against the Hornets and will decide who wins the region championship and takes one of eight No. 1 seeds into the state tournament.
Wood knows that in order to defeat Hampton again and make a deep run into the state tournament, hitting will be the main focal point.
“We have to hit, it’s that simple,” Wood said. “We know that the pitching as we go along is only going to get better, for the most part. Anything can happen in the postseason. We have to do whatever we can to help Kailey and get our offense going. We know that’s going to be a key part in our success this postseason.”
Eastside’s best finish in the state tournament came in 2008 when the Eagles finished third. If the Eagles are fortunate enough to make the 8-team field in Columbus later this month, Wood knows her team has what it takes to go all the way.
“If we get there, we know this team has the potential to compete with anyone,” Wood said. “A couple of years ago, we were young and it was such an accomplishment for us to get there. This year, I feel like we can make a lot of noise and really make a run if we can get through the first and second round.”