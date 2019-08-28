Eastside senior pitcher Kailey Rusk reached another milestone last week after recording her 500th career strikeout against Woodward Academy.
Rusk, a University of North Georgia commit, struck out four batters against the War Eagles and finished the game with 68 strikeouts on the season in just 35 innings of work.
After finishing with just under 50 strikeouts as a freshman, Rusk struck out a career-best 209 batters during her sophomore season in 130 ⅔ innings. Her 2.75 ERA earned her a 7-5 record on the season.
As a junior in 2018, Rusk struck out 178 batters in 132 innings to pair with a 1.91 ERA.
Over the course of her last three seasons in the circle, the Eagles’ ace has struck out 455 batters in 313 innings. Rusk's single-game high for strikeouts is 18. She recorded that feat last season against Hampton.